Bidwings.Com, world's first social travel platform, launches in India; bid your price to book hotels

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI/PNN): With the concept of bringing together social and travel at its core, BidWings connects travelers directly with hotels. Travelers can select from the many hotels specific to the destination and book directly or connect with hotels for custom booking in just a few clicks and get the best deal. Due to the direct connection between hotels and travelers without any intermediary, the value of the offer from the hotel and the pricing becomes very transparent, making it a win-win for both parties. The social aspect of the platform is that it connects travelers across the globe, allowing them to share and gain insights on travel experiences.

The ease and transparency of the platform ensure that hotels can offer custom offers and pricing to their customers just like a walk-in experience without any imposed constraints. The platform offers significant savings for the hotels as they take bookings directly without paying huge commissions. The platform enables interested travelers to connect to the hotels earlier in the customer booking decision journey. Hotels can get a better understanding of customer interests and requirements prior to booking. It enables the hotels to serve their customers better with the best and most relevant offers resulting in high customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Besides individual booking, BidWings is the only platform where group booking is possible through its unique patented approach. It allows individuals, irrespective of their location across the world, to come together and be part of one group booking like for a wedding, reunion, or corporate event. The platform offers organizations and clubs to become beneficiaries of Bid Wings and use this group booking feature to their advantage.

What makes BidWings even more special is the 'Bidding' part! The traveler can bid requesting specific facilities (i.e., dedicated chef, breakfast, airport pickup, Oceanview, local experience, etc.) at a particular price with the hotel of their choice, and if the hotel also agrees to the said request, the deal is through! It aims to make every hotel booking special and specific to the traveler. The hotels can respond with their own offer as well and delight their customer. It is as simple and transparent as going physically and booking at the hotel front desk or reception.

These features and benefits give the hotel a competitive edge against the competition. Hotels can now create unique packages with their local communities and offer travelers custom local experiences. It allows for more engagement with the local community, leveraging local experiences and helping the local economy.

BidWings already has around 50,000 travelers and over half a million hotels worldwide listed on its platform. It has over 9000 hotels listed in India, and over 1000 hotels have signed up to take bids and publish rates directly using the free BidWings Inventory Management system. Right from luxury hotels to pocket-friendly ones, one can find all options on one platform.

True value is when hotels know about a traveler's requirements, and travelers can enjoy a hotel's offer without limitations. BidWings reimagines the hotel booking experience.

