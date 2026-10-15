NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 15: Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBBS), an Indian deep-tech company, organized QuantEW 2026, a workshop on quantum technologies for electronic warfare, at IEEE MILCOM 2026, the IEEE Military Communications Conference, held in the Washington, DC area. At the workshop on 12 October, BBBS Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Shivaraman Ramaswamy delivered the opening keynote. In it, he unveiled the company's plans to build quantum radars and presented a technology assessment and development roadmap. A dedicated quantum-EW forum at IEEE MILCOM IEEE MILCOM is one of the world's leading conferences on military communications, bringing together researchers, defence agencies, armed forces and industry. Hosting a workshop in its official technical programme is a significant milestone for an Indian company, especially a young startup such as BBBS.

QuantEW 2026 created a forum devoted entirely to the point where quantum technologies and electronic warfare meet. Submitted papers went through peer review, and accepted papers presented at the workshop will be published in the IEEE MILCOM 2026 workshop proceedings and IEEE Xplore. Keynote: the case for quantum radar Dr. Shiva's keynote focused on cutting edge tech around quantum illumination radar. This technique uses entangled signal and idler photons to detect low-observable targets against strong background noise. In such conditions, conventional radar is limited by stealth shaping, thermal noise and spoofing from digital radio frequency memory (DRFM) jammers. Theory shows that quantum illumination can give up to a significant advantage in the detection error exponent over the best classical scheme with the same transmitted energy. That advantage applies in the low-signal, high-noise regime where conventional sensors have the most trouble. The keynote then mapped the gap between this theoretical advantage and what can be built in practice, noting that no field-deployable quantum radar exists today and that cryogenic requirements remain a critical barrier while outlining BBBS' plans for the same supported by National Quantum Mission.

"Bringing the quantum and electronic warfare communities together at MILCOM was a milestone for BBBS. Quantum Radar is moving from the laboratory toward engineering reality. Our approach is designed to deliver measurable advantage in the contested, noise-dominated environments where it matters most," said Dr. Shiva. Roadmap and collaboration BBBS currently places its quantum radar programme at technology readiness level (TRL) 3 and targets TRL 4-5 in about 24 months, with platform-mounted demonstrators and an operational prototype as longer-term goals. The company welcomes collaboration with academia, government laboratories and industry on the open research problems the keynote highlighted. About QuantEW 2026 QuantEW 2026: Quantum-Enhanced Electronic Warfare and Secure Military Communications was held on Monday, 12 October 2026, as part of IEEE MILCOM 2026, which runs from 12 to 16 October in the Washington, DC area. The workshop was organized by BBBS.

About Big Bang Boom Solutions Big Bang Boom Solutions Private Limited is a Chennai-based deep-tech company, founded in 2018, building defence, homeland security and strategic technologies. Its work spans AI, electronic warfare, autonomous systems and counter-UAS, supported by in-house R & D, engineering and manufacturing and a 20,000 sq. ft. SHAKTI R & D Hub in Chennai. BBBS has won eight iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) projects. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)