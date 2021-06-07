Big Bike Sale - Shop for best-selling bicycles on EMIs starting Rs. 1,451 on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): As an initiative to promote healthy lifestyle on World Bicycle Day, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering top selling bicycles on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,451.

The sale offers some impeccable deals on a wide range of reputed cycle brands like Avon, Omobikes, Swagtron, Leader Cycle and more.

Cycles are known to be affordable and environment friendly. They offer tremendous health benefits for all age groups. In an effort to encourage this, the EMI Store is offering Omobikes at 8 per cent instant discount, and those interested in purchasing a new Avon cycle will get gift voucher worth Rs 500.

Some of the best-selling cycles currently available on the EMI Store are:

1. Avon Buke Scion 26T on EMIs starting Rs 3,167

2. Avon Buke Rowdy 26T on EMIs starting Rs 2,951

3. Omobikes 1.0 Hybrid City on EMIs starting Rs 1,509

4. Omobikes Ladakh X7 on EMIs starting Rs 2,748

Those living in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata can shop online for a cycle on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

Shopping on the EMI Store comes with a host of other benefits like No Cost EMIs and zero down payment. One can simply order online on the EMI Store and the cycle will be home delivered without any additional cost. In select locations, customers can also request a doorstep demo of ordered items.

All one must do is log in to their EMI Store account using registered mobile number, select cycle and add it to cart. At the payment window, customers must choose the EMI tenor, and then add delivery address. An OTP is sent to one's registered mobile number for verification. After reviewing terms and conditions, customers can click on 'Buy Now' and then the purchase is complete. The ordered cycle will be home delivered.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal.

Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

