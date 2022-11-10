BigBloc Construction Ltd reports Net Profit of Rs 8.61 crore in Q2FY23, rise of 174 per cent Y-o-Y

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 10 (ANI/PNN): BigBloc Construction Limited, one of the leading players in the manufacturing of Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Blocks, Bricks and Panels has reported consolidated net profit of Rs 8.61crore (PAT margin 17.7 per cent) for Q2FY23, growth of 174 per cent Y-o-Y as compared to the net profit of Rs 3.14 crore (PAT margin 7.6 per cent) in Q2FY22.

Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Total income during Q2FY23 ended September 2022 was reported at Rs 48.55crore, rise of 17.7 per cent Y-o-Y as compared to total income of Rs 41.23crore in Q2FY22. EBITDA for Q2FY23 stood at Rs 13.96 crore (EBITDA Margin 28.8 per cent), rise of 129.7 per cent as against EBITDA of Rs 6.08crore (EBITDA Margin 14.7 per cent) in Q2FY22. EPS for Q2FY23 stood at Rs 1.20 per share, rise 170 per cent Y-o-Y.

Incorporated in 2015, BigBloc Construction Ltd is one of the largest and only listed company in the AAC Block Space with a capacity of 5.75 lakh cubic meter per annum. Green and non-toxic building construction material, AAC blocks are economical, light weight, thermal insulation, sound proof, fire resistance with superior build quality and saves energy, eco-friendly and economical too compared to the traditional bricks. It is the only company in this segment which generates carbon credits.

Commenting on the Performance, Narayan Saboo, Chairman & Managing Director, Bigbloc Construction Ltd said,"Company has delivered a robust operational and financial performance for the September quarter maintaining healthy growth in revenue, profitability and expects to continue the growth momentum in the coming years.

During the year, company laid down plans for installation of Greenfield projects at Wada (Maharashtra) and Ahmedabad (Gujarat). The facilities will have a combined capacity of 8 lakh cubic meter per annum Expansion at Wada, Maharashtra with 5 lakh cubic meter per annum is going as scheduled and we expect to commercial production in the current financial year of FY23."

Total capex for the project at Wada is estimated to be around Rs 65 crore andcompanyis eligible for 60 per cent subsidy for the project. Company had achieved financial closure for the expansion in the month of July 2022. Post completion of both expansion, company's total capacities will increase to 13.75 lakh cbm per annum making the company one of the largest players in the country. Company expects to generate around 2.5 lakh tons of carbon credit every yearpost the expansion.

Highlights: - H1FY23 Results

For the six months ended September 2022, company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 16.97 crore (PAT margin 16.3 per cent) in H1FY23, growth of 289 per cent Y-o-Y as compared to the net profit of Rs 4.36crore (PAT margin 6.3 per cent) in H1FY22. Total income during H1FY23 2022 was reported at Rs 104.15 crore, rise of 49.2 per cent Y-o-Y as compared to total income of Rs 69.8crore in H1FY22. EBITDA for H1FY23 stood at Rs 26.23crore (EBITDA Margin 25.2 per cent), rise of 179 per cent as against EBITDA of Rs 9.41crore (EBITDA Margin13.5 per cent) in H1FY22.

India is the second largest block manufacturer in the World after China. Indian AAC block Industry is almost entirely unorganised and has around 150-180 plant with large number of plants especially in Western India. Indian AAC blocks market is expected to grow to Rs 11,000crore by 2027 registering a CAGR of 14.3 per cent during 2020-27.

Company has also entered in to a joint venture with SCG International Corporation Co. Ltd (SIAM Group) to setup 3 lakh cubic meter per annum facility near Ahmedabad to manufacture AAC blocks and panels with an investment of around Rs 60 crore. The project is expected to commence from Q1FY24. SCG is one of the largest cement and building material company in South East Asia and will hold 48 per cent in the joint venture with 52 per cent being held by Bigbloc Construction Limited.

"Post completion of all expansion, company's total capacity will increase to 13.75 lakh cubic meter in next few year. This will help company to further penetrate its presence into untapped markets across the western regions and also make it the largest player in India.

Use of AAC blocks are expected to grow stupendously in the coming years owing to increased awareness, growth in the infrastructure sector and preferences for low-cost houses amongst the builders and architects and several beneficial attributes of AAC blocks over red clay and fly ash bricks. Government's impetus through numerous infrastructure & housing projects and regulations to use eco-friendly construction material under its net-zero carbon emission mission, are the primary factors for the growth of AAC," said Mohit Saboo, Director & CFO, BigBloc Construction Ltd.

Bigbloc Construction Ltd manufactures AAC blocks, a high-quality building material with a unique combination of strength, low weight, thermal insulation, sound absorption, unrivalled fire resistance, and unmatched build ability. Company markets its products under Brand name 'NXTBLOC'.Company's manufacturing plants are located in Umargaon and Kapadvanj to cater to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Company client includes Lodha, Adani Realty, India Bulls Real Estate, Raheja, PSP Projects, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra Lifespaces, Kanakia Group, Sunteck among others.

Key Developments During the Quarter:-

Monsoon and torrential rains impacted demand during the quarter resulting in opportunity loss of 8-10 per cent in revenues.

Margins and profitability got a boost from recent correction in majority raw materials prices due to current global slowdown.

During the quarter under review, the company sold approx. 43,000 carbon credits.

Work at Wada unit in Maharashtra is running at full swing. Majority of machines are already dispatched. Company intends to start commercial productions very soon.

Land acquisition for the joint venture plant at Ahmedabad with SIAM Group is in final stages

Company has further strengthened its debt equity ratio to 0.74 as on 30 Sep 22 from 0.91 as on 31 March 2022

