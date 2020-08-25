BigMuscles Nutrition Launches Fitness Refreshed Campaign with Ranveer Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): BigMuscles Nutrition, one of the country's leading nutritional supplement brands, has recently launched a social media campaign #FitnessRefreshed with their brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. The campaign revolves around the launch of their new product - Frotein - fruit plus protein, which is India's first fruit flavoured protein available in 5 amazing flavours: Mango, Orange, Guava, Orange Mango and Pineapple.

The product which was launched by Ranveer Singh earlier in August, basically provides a revolutionary fruity twist to those bored of having the same chocolate and vanilla flavoured protein. Frotein whey protein not only helps fitness enthusiasts in building physique but also acts as a delicious and healthy meal replacement for all. It can be consumed anytime; post-workout, between meals, as a snack or as a treat. Frotein is sugar-free and formulated to be your any time of day whey protein powder.

Known for his powerhouse performances, Ranveer has not just been endorsing the BigMuscles Nutrition since 2018 but has also been a loyal consumer of their products. He has credited his body transformations for his various film roles with rigorous, consistent training, balanced diet and BigMuscles Nutrition protein supplements. He started his journey with the BigMuscles Nutrition when he needed to bulk-up for his movie Simmba. Witnessing the positive results himself, Ranveer was swearing by the products, even before he got on-board to endorse the brand.

Talking about the new product, Suhel Vats, Director, BigMuscles Nutrition said, "Ranveer has always been setting benchmarks for himself, not just as an actor but also when it comes to fitness. He is as versatile as they come, and that is also reflected in our new product Frotein - which is basically India's first fruit flavoured protein that offers 5 amazing fruit-based flavours to our discerning consumers. So now, one doesn't have to feel bored having the same vanilla and chocolate flavours and can have more variety to choose from."

Talking about his association with BigMuscles Nutrition, Ranveer Singh said, "I am happy to be associated with a fitness brand like BigMuscles Nutrition. The new #FitnessRefreshed campaign is fun and gives much-needed break from monotony." The actor has been endorsing the brand for the past three years as part of a multi-dimensional effort that includes television advertising, alternate media, in-store and point-of-sale executions.

BigMuscles Nutrition started its journey twelve years ago, with the aim of taking fitness to the masses and inspiring the youth of the country to be fit and strong. The brand frequently lends its support to aspiring bodybuilding athletes from all over India and also associates with the major bodybuilding and fitness events in an effort to keep the culture of fitness alive. By steadily improving the quality of their products over last couple of years, BigMuscles Nutrition has been acknowledged as 'Champion of Fitness' by Economic Times at BodyPower in 2018. They were also awarded the 'Best Healthcare Asian Brand 2017' by Economic Times.

Frotein by BigMuscles Nutrition is a revolutionary and delicious fruit twist to your regular whey protein. It consists of world-class formulation of 26g protein from hydrolysed and isolate whey protein matrix along with 15g essential amino acids, 6g glutamine, 5.5g BCAAs and 0g sugar per serving.

A unisexual whey protein that not only helps fitness enthusiasts in building physique but also acts as a delicious and healthy meal replacement for all. It can be consumed anytime; post-workout, between meals, as a snack or as a treat - Frotein is formulated to be your any time of day protein powder. A crisp and refreshing, sugar-free protein powder that supports low carb diets, keto diets, high protein diets and contains no artificial flavours, Frotein is a light-tasting take on traditional protein powder. It's an excellent way to get clean finishing, sugar-free whey protein in your diet.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)