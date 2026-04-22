Bihar Foundation Hosts the Inaugural Bihar Diwas and Investment Forum 2026 in Jakarta. HE Ambassador of India to Indonesia Sr Sandeep Chakravorty graced the occasion

NewsVoir Jakarta [Indonesia], April 22: Yayasan Bihar Samaj Indonesia (BSI) successfully hosted the Bihar Diwas & Investment Forum 2026 in Jakarta, Indonesia, in partnership with the India Embassy, marking a significant milestone with the formal launch of its Indonesia chapter under the broader framework of Bihar Foundation, the diaspora initiative of the Government of Bihar under the Department of Industries. Held at the Wayang auditorium, Embassy of India, Jakarta, on April 18, the event brought together over 120 participants including BSI members, distinguished members of the larger Indian diaspora, policymakers, and industry leaders from India and Indonesia. The forum focused on strengthening cultural ties and exploring investment opportunities in Bihar.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Prem Kumar, Hon'ble Speaker, Bihar Legislative Assembly, joined the event remotely. The event also featured a lively cultural program including a Jhijhiya dance performance by women from Bihar. The launch of BSI marks a significant step in building a structured platform for the Bihari diaspora outside the country to reconnect with its roots while contributing meaningfully towards the state's growth and development. Anchored in the Foundation's core philosophy of Bonding, Branding, and Business, BSI aims to move beyond cultural celebrations to enable long-term collaboration, visibility, and impact. Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and National Working President of the Janata Dal (United), congratulated the Bihar Foundation on organizing Bihar Diwas and Investment Forum 2026 and establishing its Indonesia Chapter in Jakarta. He praised its efforts to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and the Bihari diaspora outside India and put spotlight on the potential of skill development, urban growth, and investment opportunities the Indian state has. He emphasized the pivotal role BSI can play in strengthening India-Indonesia ties while showcasing Bihar's cultural heritage and as a global investment destination.

Praising Bihar Foundation's concentrated efforts in spreading Bihar's rich and vast cultural heritage beyond India, Shri Sandeep Chakravorty, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Indonesia, said, "The Indonesia Chapter offers a wide platform for the Bihar community here to preserve and celebrate its rich legacy of art and culture, while also witnessing the region's rapid progress in infrastructure, education, and beyond." He added, "We are delighted to host this event at the Embassy of India, which serves as a vital bridge--bringing our communities, ideas, and investments closer together for a shared and prosperous future, reinforcing our longstanding ties between India and Indonesia."

Dr. Naveen Chandra Lal, President, BSI, said, "Bihar and Indonesia share deep historical and cultural ties. The launch of the Bihar Foundation's Indonesia Chapter--Bihar Samaj Indonesia (BSI)--strengthens this bond and paves the way for the diaspora to contribute to Bihar's development." The event also acted as an investment forum and highlighted emerging opportunities in Bihar across key sectors such as food processing, agriculture, tourism, and education. The initiative is expected to act as a promotional and engagement bridge, encouraging diaspora members to explore participation and contribute to Bihar's growth journey. Shri Kundan Kumar, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Bihar Foundation, in a special video message to the guests at the launch event, said, "Our guiding principle at Bihar Foundation is Bonding, Branding, and Business. Bonding connects our people to their roots. Branding showcases Bihar's rich cultural heritage across the globe, and business opens pathways for growth, collaboration, and shared prosperity." He added, "Bihar is not just about opportunities, it is about legacy. From the land of Nalanda and Bodh Gaya to a state rich in agriculture, culture, and human capital, Bihar offers immense potential across sectors such as tourism, food processing, textiles, and manufacturing. I firmly believe that our diaspora can play a transformative role in this journey."

Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Member of Parliament, Saran, Bihar, also shared a congratulatory message for Bihar Foundation on the inauguration of its Indonesia Chapter as part of the Bihar Diwas and Investment Forum 2026 celebrations and extended his best wishes to the organizers of the forum. Through insightful panel discussions, cultural performances and networking sessions, the event reinforced the critical role of diaspora communities in strengthening India-Indonesia ties while contributing to Bihar's development. Giving the Vote of Thanks, Shri Mukesh Kumar, Vice President, BSI, shared, "It is encouraging to receive such strong support from the community, policymakers, and industry leaders. Through BSI, we aim to foster active engagement and participation of the Bihari diaspora in the state's progress."

The Indonesia Chapter brings together a growing community of over 120 members and aims to emerge as one of the most active global chapters of Bihar Foundation with plans to facilitate cross-border collaborations, promote knowledge exchange, and support Bihar's aspiration of emerging as a key growth engine within India. About Bihar Foundation Bihar Foundation is the diaspora cell of the Govt. of Bihar. It was set up vide resolution no 4433, dated - 24th November 2006 of the Department of Industries, Govt. of Bihar. Later on, after suggestions of eminent persons in the 'Global Meet for a Resurgent Bihar' (19-21 January, 2007), it was decided to reshape Bihar Foundation as a non-profit Society and it got registered as a society under Department of Industry, Government of Bihar on 27th July 2007.

About Bihar Samaj Indonesia (BSI) Foundation Established by Bihar Foundation in Jakarta, Bihar Samaj Indonesia is a community-driven platform dedicated to bringing together individuals of Bihar origin in Indonesia. Built on shared values of culture, unity, and service, the organization works to preserve heritage, support its members, and contribute meaningfully to society. The vision of BSI stands on six core program pillars: Culture, Art & Heritage focused on preserving roots, celebrating cultural identity, and connecting generations through heritage; Festival & Events focused on designing vibrant community events and bringing people together through celebrations; Education, Youth & Skill Development focused on empowering youth through education and skills and building future-ready leaders; Business, Trade & Investment focused on driving business growth, promoting India-Indonesia trade, and enabling investment opportunities; Social Welfare, CSR, Women Empowerment & Environment focused on social impact, inclusion, and sustainability; and Media, Communication & Digital focused on strengthening outreach, engagement, and digital presence.

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