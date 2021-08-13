BIHER to set up a State-of-the-art Diagnostics Research Center

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (BIHER), one of India's leading research and education institutions has successfully inked a "Mutual Understanding and Confidential Disclosure Agreement" (CCDA) with The Brigham and Women's Hospital, (BWH) an affiliate of Harvard Medical School to set up world class cutting edge diagnostic research center.

Expected to be setup with an overlap of $5 million, this will be the cutting edge facility rivalling the best in world in point of care diagnostics and mobile/tech enabled diagnostic devices.

"We are very excited about this development. Collaboration with the best in world, shall further pave way for future explorations into student exchange, joint research and joint grants," said the Vice Chancellor Prof. K. V. Bhaskar Raju.

The CCDA signed between BIHER and BWH paves way for a formal engagement towards the joint development of a state of art research facility in medical, point of care, mobile based diagnostics. The applications of such a center are numerous: starting from detection of male infertility, ovulation, cancer and even viral loads which are critical as the current world is overwhelmed by COVID-19 pandemic.

"This will bring together the two disciplines of engineering and medicine to conduct research and development in the field of biomedical application of 3D printing and medical device development," said Dr. Suresh, Pro VC Research, from Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research.

Commenting further on the development Dr. Sundeep Anand, President, BIHER, said, "We are committed to investing into, and building a state of the art facility so that the students and faculty of BIHER can work with the best in world and develop products which can be commercialized."

Tamil Nadu's oldest private institute Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (BIHER) has been recently ranked as India's No 1 Private University by SCImago Institutions Rankings 2021' (SIR-2021) and 1st rank in the category of research across the country surpassing all leading government institutions in the year 2021. These rankings are a testimony to its rapid modernization and ramp up of its educational pedagogy, cutting edge research and ground breaking community service activities.

The Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) is the part of the centuries old Harvard Medical College, and has the added credibility of being the second largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School and the largest hospital in the Longwood Medical Area in Boston, Massachusetts.

Along with Massachusetts General Hospital, the BWH is one of the two founding members of Mass General Brigham, the largest healthcare provider in Massachusetts.

Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (BIHER) is one of India's leading institutes, with more than 10,000 students and more than 900 faculty members. The areas of excellence range from engineering and medicine to management and humanities.

BIHER is providing multi-stream, multi-cultural and high-quality education to nearly 10,000 students from all around the world. It is functioning in a sprawling area of over 600 acres of land with 1.3 crore square feet buildings located in six campuses both in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

