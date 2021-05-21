Billroth Hospitals donates Rs 50 Lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund in the fight against COVID-19

You would like to read
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chennai-based Billroth Hospitals has donated Rs. 50 lakh to Chief Minister's Corona Relief Fund in the fight against COVID-19. Dr Kalpana Rajesh, CEO, Billroth Hospitals, handed over the donation to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin recently, as the state intensifies its measures in the second wave of Corona.
Besides offering financial support to the Government, the Billroth Hospitals provides interim care for COVID patients by setting up 110 oxygen beds and 30 non-oxygen beds.
It supports the patients with round-the-clock intensive care through COVID ICU and High dependency unit which are well equipped with 20 beds each.
The Hospital's multi-disciplinary team has successfully treated over 400 high-risk Covid cases that posed various complications. It handles COVID emergencies through its exclusive dialysis unit, a cardiac unit, and an OT complex set apart for COVID patients.
Dr Rajesh Jeganathan, Managing Director, Billroth Hospitals said, "We have treated over 4500 COVID patients with a systematic approach as per the guidelines provided by the Government of Tamil Nadu. As we undergo a dire crisis, the hospital provides comprehensive and ethical treatment for the patients without compromising the quality and care for better clinical outcomes."
Dr Kalpana Rajesh, the CEO, Billroth Hospitals said, "To tackle this hour of crisis, people should strictly follow measures given by the Government which helps to curb the spread of Coronavirus infection. We extend our support to the Government during this pandemic and will continue to treat COVID patients with strict infection control precautions."
For any medical emergencies, call the helpline @ +91 72994 04040.
The Billroth Hospitals continues to admit and treat non-Covid patients with strict infection control precautions. Its oncology unit, cath lab, and OT complex are also fully functional for all emergencies during this rampant pandemic.
