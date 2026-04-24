VMPL New Delhi [India], April 24: Binance Research, the market research arm of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has recently published a new weekly market commentary titled "From Co-Pilots to Agents." The commentary examines how AI is evolving from an assistive tool into an execution layer, and why crypto is emerging as one of the earliest environments where that transition is becoming visible. Binance Research notes that AI is now becoming a major macro capital allocation signal. According to Gartner, global AI spending is projected to rise from US$1.76 trillion in 2025 to US$2.52 trillion in 2026, before reaching US$3.34 trillion in 2027. AI infrastructure is expected to account for the largest share of total spending.

Moreover, Binance Research highlighted that private market data points in the same direction. According to Crunchbase, AI companies raised approximately US$242 billion in Q1 2026, accounting for around 80% of global venture funding during the quarter. The commentary suggests this concentration of capital is increasingly influencing strategic priorities across adjacent sectors, including crypto. The report also highlights how AI is becoming more deeply embedded in crypto's product and infrastructure stack. Silicon Valley Bank found that for every venture capital dollar invested into crypto companies in 2025, 40 cents also went to a firm that is also building AI products. This is up from 18 cents just the year before. It suggests that AI is increasingly entering crypto not as a separate narrative, but as part of its core stack.

According to Binance Research, crypto is emerging as an early execution layer for agentic AI because it already offers many of the structural features agents need. This includes on-chain data, programmable rails, composability, and 24/7 markets. Compared with traditional finance, where execution still depends on intermediaries, market-hour constraints, and legacy systems, crypto provides a more direct path from insight to action. The commentary also points to early product-level evidence of this shift. Using Binance Ai Pro (Beta) as one reference point, Binance Research found that 45.7% of conversations in a single day were system-triggered rather than user-initiated. It suggests that a meaningful share of users have already set up persistent AI agents that operate in the background.

In the commentary, Binance Research concludes: "...AI is moving from a discovery tool toward an execution layer. As the value chain from intelligence to action compresses, competition may increasingly shift from who has an AI feature to who owns the user's decision loop. Platforms closer to execution may gain an advantage in retention, monetization, and order-flow capture." The full report, "From Co-Pilots to Agents," is now available on Binance Research. About Binance: Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

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