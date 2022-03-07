Birla Century's Home Division Ventures into Home Bedding Segment with the Launch of Hill & Glade

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Birla Century's home division is set to enrich the Indian textile market with the launch of Hill & Glade, it's flagship brand catering to the home bedding segment. Already part of the globally recognized brand, Hill & Glade by Birla Century will provide a plethora of choices in both colour and quality on the basis of the preferences of the customers.

Speaking at the launch of Hill & Glade by Birla Century in Mumbai, R.K. Dalmia, Sr. President & Wholetime Director, stressed upon the vision of sustainability alongside quality that the organization has a strong focus towards. "Sustainability is the new buzzword, but for Birla Century it has been a practise since our inception. Preserving our Mother Earth has always been a priority and we always keen "Think today, about tomorrow" at the heart of whatever decisions we take. This approach also reflects in our products which are much loved by consumers the world over for their attention to detail and unfailing quality standards."

Hill & Glade will launch with over 250 eye-catching designs in a range of colours that will encompass solids as well as prints for the discerning consumer. This comes on the back of months of extensive research on the basis of consumer preferences with test audiences that helped fine tune choices around the most liked and suited bedsheets.

Offering choices in 4 different qualities, Hill & Glade will provide Basic, Essential, Premium and Grandeur, in thread counts of 160, 210, 300 and 400 respectively. The entire range of cotton bed sheets promises a never before seen level of uniqueness with unmatchable standards of quality.

Speaking at the launch in Mumbai, Ashish Mehrishi - CMO (Home Textiles & Apparel Fabrics) Birla Century, is confident that Hill & Glade will be one of the most well received brands of the year 2022. "We have invested a considerable amount of time and research to get here after ensuring the feedback from a large set of target audiences determined the gaps in the home bedding segment. Hill & Glade will provide choices in terms of textures, colours and quality segments, catering to all consumers."

Hill & Glade will also look to offer consumers choices in bath towels with options for Hand towels, Face towels and Bath towels. This will complement the offerings in the home bedding segment perfectly and provide consumers with high quality choices in towels.

In an endeavour to merge the quality offering from Birla Century with the ethnic diversity of India, Hill & Glade will be offering a range of Ethnic Bedsheets later this year. This will be a tremendous platform for the rural beauties of India to shine on the global textiles stage. All campaigns are based on sustainability and with a mission to enhance India's glory.

Every product from Birla Century is curated with innovation and sustainability, with a strong customer centric approach that never compromises on quality. The organization has a zero compromise approach which means every process is supported with state-of-the-art machinery which has been sourced from the best manufacturers around the world.

By offering speed, versatility and quality, the manufacturing technology at Birla Century is at or above par with the best across the globe. The USP of the organization is the customization that is offered to clients in terms of the weave, design and texture of the products.

With an extensive network of distributors across India and overseas, it's ensured that these products reach every prospective customer. The goal at every step is to ensure that Birla Century delivers the best to customers who place their trust in Birla.

Birla Century is a Division of Century Textiles & Industries Limited in 2009 incorporated a state-of-the-art, vertically integrated plant, (A Division of CTIL) was set up at Jhagadia, Bharuch. Processing 41 million meters annually. Birla Century produces a wide range of premium textiles, from bottom weights & suiting to finer fabrics, household linen, etc, curated with innovation, function, and sustainability. Birla Century's USP is the customization we offer to our clients in terms of the weave, design and texture of products. We have an extensive network of distributors and dealers in India and abroad. Our focus is on making products of excellent and consistent quality sustainably; and thereby adding value by offering a variety of weaves, designs and finishes innovating continuously. Our goal on each step is to make sure that we deliver the best we can to our customers who instil their trust on Birla and it's legacy and simultaneously make sure to add value to the industry of textiles with whatever capacity we can.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)