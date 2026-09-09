VMPL Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), a leading AACSB-accredited business school in India, has proudly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) to strengthen professional learning and build capabilities in emerging and relevant areas of professional development. The MoU was signed by Dr. Pankaj Priya, Dean & Deputy Director, BIMTECH, and Dr. Ruchita Verma, Executive Director, IAI. Under the collaboration, BIMTECH and IAI will jointly develop and deliver 2-3 certification programmes over the next year, leveraging their complementary expertise in management education and actuarial science. The first initiative under the partnership, the Certification Training Programme on Carbon Credits & Carbon Markets, is designed to equip working professionals, corporate executives and sustainability practitioners with practical knowledge of the evolving carbon economy.

The programme has been conceptualised and designed under the leadership of Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, who is also leading key sessions on global carbon markets, including the EU Emissions Trading System (EU-ETS), carbon market mechanisms such as Perform, Achieve & Trade (PAT), Energy Saving Certificates (ESCerts), CORSIA and Carbon Futures. Underscoring the significance of the initiative, Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH said, "The transition towards a low-carbon economy is not only an environmental imperative but is increasingly shaping business, finance and risk decisions. As carbon markets evolve, there is a growing need for professionals who understand how these markets function and the opportunities and risks they create. Our Certification Programme on Carbon Credits & Carbon Markets, developed as the first initiative under our partnership with the Institute of Actuaries of India, seeks to address this need by bringing together perspectives on carbon markets, finance, regulation and risk. Through this collaboration, we aim to build relevant, future-ready capabilities in areas that will increasingly influence businesses and professionals."

Additionally, Dr. Ruchita Verma, Executive Director, IAI, said, "The evolving climate and sustainability landscape presents new opportunities for professionals with strong analytical and risk-management capabilities. Our collaboration with BIMTECH will enable us to jointly create learning programmes that respond to these emerging professional requirements and build awareness in areas of growing relevance." The Online Certification Programme on Carbon Credits & Carbon Markets is scheduled from September 19 to October 10, 2026. The programme is designed for a diverse professional audience, including actuaries and actuarial students, finance and investment professionals, risk managers, ESG and sustainability professionals, policy specialists, consultants, corporate professionals and students interested in climate finance and sustainability.

Furthermore, this collaboration brings together key concepts across global climate frameworks, carbon market mechanisms, net-zero calculations, climate and sustainability risks, voluntary carbon markets and compliance frameworks. Delivered through an interactive online format, the programme is designed to bridge conceptual knowledge with practical applications and help professionals understand the growing relevance of carbon markets to business and financial decision-making. Through this collaboration, BIMTECH and IAI seek to contribute to the development of a future-ready professional ecosystem equipped to understand the opportunities and challenges presented by the global transition towards a low-carbon economy. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)