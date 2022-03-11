Birla Niyaara clocks record sales booking of Rs 1000 Cr

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Birla Niyaara, the flagship project of Birla Estates Pvt Ltd, has received an overwhelming response and recorded sales of INR 1000 crore booking value making it the most successful launch in MMR in the recent times. The 14-acre integrated development in Worli, South Mumbai's most sought-after neighbourhood, has sold over 150 units till date in Phase 1.
Birla Niyaara is also one-of-a-kind in the luxury segment, being India's only USGBC LEED pre-certified platinum residential project making it one of Worli's landmark integrated developments.
KT Jithendran, CEO, Birla Estates said, "We are overwhelmed with the outstanding response for Birla Niyaara. The numbers, despite the 3rd wave of pandemic, is a testament to the strength of the Birla Brand as well as our philosophy of Life Designed that caters to consumer needs. Through Birla Niyaara, we promote sustainable living and offer an unrivalled lifestyle through best-in-class services, innovative amenities, and world-class design."
The project is a mix of contemporary and modern high-rise living spaces, high-end retail, and fine office buildings, all imagined and designed by world-renowned architects Foster and Partners. Sasaki and Coopers Hill oversee the master planning and are detailing the landscape. The multi-tiered amenities, such as the hi-line experience, bespoke social, sports and children's clubs, and a themed garden landscape, are specially curated wellbeing spaces that encourage people to live an active and healthy lifestyle.
Birla Estates currently has five residential developments spread across MMR, Bengaluru, and NCR region. They will be launching new projects in each of these markets soon.
