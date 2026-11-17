NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water company, has announced a long term partnership with District, the going-out platform, as its Official Hydration Partner. Bisleri and Vedica will be present at pop culture moments across District's live entertainment calendar spanning music, comedy, sport, festivals and lifestyle. From global music acts and high-energy concerts to sporting spectacles, comedy shows and cultural experiences, the partnership brings Bisleri closer to fandoms and moments at the heart of India's evolving pop-culture landscape. Bisleri will deliver trusted, accessible free hydration across these high-energy experiences, while Vedica Himalayan Spring Water will bring a more premium expression of hydration to select District properties.

The partnership will span marquee experiences including Rolling Loud India 2026, John Mayer, Gorillaz' debut performance in India, and several other District-led properties throughout the year, placing Bisleri and Vedica at the intersection of entertainment, pop culture and community. Beyond the experience itself, the partnership will also extend Bisleri's sustainability commitment through Bottles for Change. Across select venues, Bisleri will facilitate plastic waste collection and segregation. Commenting on the partnership, Tushar Malhotra, Senior Director - Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "Our partnership with District brings Bisleri and Vedica into the heart of the experiences and conversations shaping pop culture today. As an extension of Bisleri's #DrinkItUp campaign, Bisleri will offer free hydration across these experiences, while Vedica will bring a premium expression of hydration to select properties."

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District, said, "At District we are building the infrastructure layer to support the growth in appetite for live experiences across India. Working with brands like Bisleri and Vedica let us raise the bar of on-ground experiences for our audiences." Together, the partnership strengthens Bisleri International's presence across India's cultural and entertainment landscape delivering trusted hydration at scale, and Bottles for Change bringing responsible consumption practices into high-footfall environments. About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)