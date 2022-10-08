Bisleri fortifies its local brand love strategy by partnering with Godfather

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the recent success of RRR limited edition bottles, Bisleri partners with Super Good Films for its upcoming movie Godfather to engage with the local consumers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana market. The association will see limited edition sets of 500ml, 1-litre and 2-litre bottles. These special edition bottles capture the essence of the movie Godfather on them.

The Tollywood industry is known for its larger-than-life showcase of movies, creating a strong affinity with local consumers. Superstar actors and movies have become a part of the consumers' life where they treasure them. The movie Godfather stars legendary and iconic actors Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan along with today's popular actor Nayanthara. Bisleri's association with Godfather will help strengthen brand love amongst the local audience, creating consumer excitement and enthusiasm around the movie.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "Movies are an integral part of the Indian consumer's everyday life. Our strategy of associating with blockbuster movies is to spur exciting conversations amongst consumers and create local brand love. Through this association with Godfather, we hope to bolster and enhance our consumer connect in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana market."

N V Prasad from Super Good Films said, "Bisleri and Godfather are a perfect union as the title and concept of the movie synergise well with the iconic brand that has a mass appeal. We are optimistic that this association will become a rage amongst the audience of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets who would like to own a limited edition Godfather Bisleri bottle."

The association with Super Good Films for Godfather will be promoted through multiple platforms, including digital, social media and Bisleri branded trucks. The limited edition Godfather bottles will be available across all general and modern trade outlets in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets as well as on the Bisleri @Doorstep App.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling mineral water in India, Bisleri follows a stringent method of a 10-stage purification process and 114 quality tests, which stands true to its promise of providing customers with safe, pure and healthy mineral water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 133 operational plants and a robust distribution network of nearly 4,000 Distributors and 5,000 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of premium beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, a daily dose of health with Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, or fun-filled refreshment with a diverse range of drinks available in many flavours - Limonata (Limey minty cooler), Spyci (Masala with fizz), Fonzo (Mango with fizz). Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This one-stop platform was designed to reassure customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

Bisleri International's growth in India has been piloted by its vision of being a leader in the premium beverage category through sustainable efforts undertaken to help the community and safeguard the environment. The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business.

