NewsVoir Thane (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: Bisleri International, in collaboration with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) - Education Department, launched Bottles for Change across all 123 municipal schools in Thane. As Bisleri's flagship waste management initiative, Bottles for Change engages institutions, housing societies and communities to create awareness on responsible plastic waste management. The event was graced by Smt. Sharmila Pimpalolkar, Hon'ble Mayor, Thane; Shri. Krushna Patil, Deputy Mayor, Thane Municipal Corporation; Shri. Saurabh Rao (I.A.S), Municipal Commissioner, Thane, and Dr. Mitali Sancheti, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Education Department, Thane Municipal Corporation. A key feature of the launch was a Teachers' Training Workshop, where around 200 teachers, principals and government officials from the 123 participating schools were trained on plastic waste management, source segregation, and the recycling process. A structured school implementation plan was also introduced to the participants.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "The greatest environmental change begins with small everyday habits, and there is no better place to build those habits than in our schools. Through Bottles for Change, Bisleri has been working with schools, housing societies and communities since 2019 to promote responsible plastic waste management. Our partnership with the Thane Municipal Corporation marks an important step in taking this movement to every municipal school in the city. By empowering teachers and inspiring students, we are nurturing a generation that understands source segregation, recycling, and the value of a circular economy. Together, we can create environmentally responsible citizens who will lead India's journey towards a cleaner and more sustainable future."

Smt. Sharmila Pimpalolkar, Mayor, Thane Municipal Corporation said, "Partnerships with organisations like Bisleri are vital for moving the needle on plastic waste management. With the industry taking up awareness and training, it becomes easier for communities to better utilise the infrastructure available to them. We hope that this partnership will effectively initiate climate action by young students in Thane." Shri. Saurabh Rao (I.A.S.), Municipal Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation, said, "Our children are the custodians of tomorrow's environment, and it is our responsibility to prepare them for it today. By extending Bottles for Change to all 123 municipal schools, we are ensuring that every student in Thane learns the value of responsible plastic waste management from an early age. This partnership with Bisleri International, and the training our teachers have received, will help to build a cleaner and more sustainable place for generations to come."

To translate awareness into action, the collaboration will also facilitate regular plastic waste collection, ensuring that recyclable plastic waste generated on school premises is consistently channelised for recycling and supports the circular economy. Trained teachers will play a central role in sustaining this system, embedding source segregation and responsible disposal as part of students' everyday routines. First implemented in Thane in 2019, Bisleri's Bottles for Change has been instrumental in engaging communities and institutions to raise awareness about and improve plastic waste management in the city. The initiative has sensitised 35,000 students and citizens, and collected and channelised 4980 MT of plastic waste for recycling. With its implementation across municipal schools, the initiative will foster environmental responsibility amongst students from an early age and ensure the participation of young citizens in creating a cleaner, greener future for all.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water. Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)