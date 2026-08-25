NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., India's leading packaged drinking water company, has announced its association with the Asian Speed Skating Championship 2026 (on ice) as its Official Hydration Partner. Scheduled to take place from August 17 to 20, 2026, in Dehradun, the championship will bring together national and Asian-level speed skaters, reinforcing Bisleri's growing presence across Olympic and emerging sports. As a high-performance sport that demands speed and stamina, speed skating presents a natural platform for Bisleri to reinforce its support for athlete hydration and performance. Through this association, Bisleri will provide dedicated hydration support to the participating athletes throughout the championship, while engaging with the sporting community through trackside branding, logo placements across event assets, athlete engagement, and shoot opportunities. The partnership will also extend to event-level digital coverage, including speed and endurance-themed content, athlete-focused storytelling, performance reels and event highlight videos, alongside dedicated social media posts in collaboration with the championship.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at Bisleri International, said, "India's sporting landscape is evolving, with athletes and audiences embracing a wider range of sports beyond traditional formats. At Bisleri, we have built a strong sports marketing programme across genres, with hydration at the core of our associations. Our partnership with the Asian Speed Skating Championship is an extension of this commitment, enabling us to support athletes at the highest level while reinforcing the importance of hydration in peak human performance. Through such partnerships, we remain committed to nurturing Indian sport and encouraging a fit and active lifestyle."

The association reinforces Bisleri's continued focus on supporting athletes and building stronger connections with consumers through India's evolving sporting landscape. About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water. Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)