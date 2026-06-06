NewsVoir New Delhi [India], June 6: Bisleri International marked World Environment Day 2026 through a series of ground-level initiatives across North India. Under its Bottles for Change programme for plastic waste management, Bisleri mobilized communities, government departments, defence establishments, educational institutions, and civil society organisations across Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan to combat plastic pollution. In Delhi, an awareness session and a painting competition were held at EDM Mall in Kaushambi. Rose Udaan Home for Girls, an NGO managed by Salam Balak Trust, also hosted a painting competition in Dilshad Garden. The activities collectively engaged over 320 participants. In Ludhiana, Punjab, a large-scale plogging drive convened in collaboration with the DC Office and more than 30 government and institutional partners, drew over 1,500 citizens onto the streets to collect and segregate plastic waste. In Chandigarh, a two-day plastic collection drive with the Market Welfare Association of Sector 19D brought together 100 residents. Additionally, an awareness-led painting competition with Yuva Stambh at Babu Dham Colony engaged 50 young participants in a creative exploration of plastic waste and its impact.

In Lucknow, Bisleri set up an exhibition stall at the State-Level Workshop on Environment, organised by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Uttar Pradesh, at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan. Bisleri's stall showcased the importance of recycling through a display of products made from different categories of recycled plastics. The team also distributed comic books and resource kits to raise awareness. To reiterate the importance of waste segregation, they conducted an interactive segregation-based game for visitors. The event was attended by around 800 officials and policymakers. Underscoring Bisleri's commitment to protecting the region's natural water bodies and green spaces, a cleanup drive was conducted at the ecologically sensitive Ekana Wetland in partnership with the Gomti Task Force, and a dedicated awareness session was held at Kudiya Ghat in collaboration with Lion Securities.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, said, "World Environment Day is a powerful moment to initiate action, and this year we set out to make our presence felt in every corner of the communities we serve. From plogging drives in Ludhiana to plantation campaigns in Gujarat and awareness sessions at the Ekana wetland, each initiative under Bottles for Change reflects our belief that lasting change is built at the grassroots. We are grateful to the state government bodies, institutions, NGOs, and citizen who stood with us to preserve the environment." Plantation drives, cleanup campaigns, and awareness sessions were conducted in Gujarat across five locations including Indroda Nature Park with GEER Foundation, the Sabarmati Riverfront with SRDCL, Pansar Village with Kiran Fitness Centre, RAF Camp Cantonment, and HNGU Patan. Together, these events collectively engaged over 525 participants, bringing together students, defence personnel, and local communities in a shared commitment to tackling plastic pollution. A Letter of Association was also signed with HNGU, deepening Bisleri's institutional partnerships in the state.

In Rajasthan, Gram Bharti Samiti partnered with Bottles for Change for a Best Out of Waste plant pot-making competition on June 4, followed by a Run for a Change programme on June 5 in Jaipur. Together, both events mobilized 140 participants. These efforts are part of Bisleri's ongoing Bottles for Change program, which has reached over 10 million people nationwide and raised awareness on plastic segregation and recycling. About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe, and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating a greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)