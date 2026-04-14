As part of the Greener Promise campaign, Bisleri has installed benches made from recycled plastic at the Dwarkadhish Temple

NewsVoir Gujarat [India], April 14: Bisleri International installed 10 recycled plastic benches at the Dwarkadhish Temple (Gujarat) premises under its flagship sustainability initiative, Bottles for Change. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Mr Himanshu Chauhan, Administrator (Mamlatdar), Dwarkadhish Temple (Gujarat), along with the Deputy Mamlatdar, temple pujaris, members of the Dwarkadhish Temple Committee and representative from Bisleri Vidya Bhooshan, Regional CSR Manager North. The recycled plastic benches demonstrate how post-consumer plastic can be transformed into functional infrastructure rather than discarded as waste. Each bench has been crafted using approximately 40,000 recycled plastic bottle caps, showcasing the potential of sustainable innovation in everyday environments. Adding a meaningful social dimension to the initiative, the backdrop of the benches is painted by The Mouth & Foot Painting Artists (MFPA). Their perspectives give the benches an aesthetic appeal and reflect creativity, inclusion and empowerment.

Mr Himanshu Chauhan, Administrator (Mamlatdar), Dwarkadhish Temple, said, "The recycled plastic benches at the Dwarkadhish Temple not only provide functional infrastructure for devotees but also encourage people to adopt sustainable practices and contribute towards a cleaner and greener future. We appreciate Bisleri's efforts in promoting sustainability and bringing their efforts closer to communities." Mr K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International reinforced the company's commitment to sustainability stating, "Bottles for Change continues to serve as a key pillar of Bisleri's sustainability efforts. The installation at Dwarkadhish Temple aims to encourage thousands of devotees visiting the temple to adopt responsible waste disposal practices and become active participants in recycling efforts. By placing sustainable infrastructure in high-footfall public spaces, Bisleri continues to drive behavioral changes and strengthen community participation in environmental conservation."

Through these meaningful initiatives, Bisleri International continues to lead in sustainability and champion the circular economy, reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship. About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water. Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)