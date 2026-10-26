NewsVoir Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], October 26: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water company, has signed a Letter of Association (LOA) with Maharaja's College and Yuvaraja College, two of the constituent colleges of the University of Mysore, under its flagship sustainability initiative, Bottles for Change. The partnership aims to promote responsible plastic waste management, source segregation, and recycling practices across both campuses by engaging students through various activities. As part of the collaboration, Bisleri will provide training and guidance on responsible plastic waste management along with recycling support. The colleges will facilitate programme implementation and enable students, faculty members, and staff to participate and integrate sustainable practices into campus activities.

The programme is designed to be highly engaging. It will use awareness sessions, workshops, and plastic collection drives to inform the participants about source segregation, collection, and recycling. These activities will help students understand how used plastic can be a valuable resource, why it must be recycled, and encourage them to adopt sustainable waste management practices in their daily lives. Commenting on the partnership, Mr K. Ganesh, Director, Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "Educational institutions have the power to shape attitudes and behaviours that create long-term impact. Through Bottles for Change, we are working with young minds to build awareness around responsible plastic waste management and recycling. Our association with Maharaja's College and Yuvaraja College will help strengthen sustainability practices on campuses and encourage students to become advocates for environmental responsibility within their communities."

Dr. K. Ajay Kumar, Principal, Yuvaraja College, said, "We are delighted to partner with Bisleri International and bring the Bottles for Change initiative to our campuses. This collaboration will provide meaningful opportunities for students to understand sustainable waste management practices and apply them in their lives. We believe that learning by doing will inspire greater environmental responsibility among the youth and help build a culture of sustainability within our institutions." Adding to this, Dr. V. Shanmugam, Principal, Maharaja's College, said, "Our association with Bisleri International is an important step towards encouraging responsible waste management across our campuses. Through the Bottles for Change initiative, we aim to sensitise students to the importance of segregating and recycling plastic waste and encourage them to adopt sustainable practices in their everyday lives. We hope this initiative will empower students to become active participants in building a cleaner and more sustainable future."

As an integral part of Bisleri's Greener Promise vision for a more sustainable future, Bottles for Change promotes responsible plastic management by raising awareness and building infrastructure to support collection and recycling. The initiative works with educational institutions, communities, and other stakeholders to encourage behavioural change and strengthen systems that help channel used plastic towards recycling. The collaboration with Maharaja's College and Yuvaraja College extends this effort by engaging students in hands-on sustainability initiatives. It also equips them to promote responsible waste management practices in the wider community, helping raise awareness towards the larger goal of building a circular economy for plastics.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 90 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water. Bisleri International has a strong presence with 130 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)