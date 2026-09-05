NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: State Bank of India (SBI), nation's largest bank, today signed a Letter of Association with Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. to drive responsible plastic waste management across branches/offices of SBI. As part of the collaboration, Bisleri will carry out training and awareness sessions for SBI employees and housekeeping staff on responsible plastic waste management, collection of used plastic waste from SBI offices and sending for recycling. "Bottles for Change" is an initiative from Bisleri - India's leading packaged water brand, through which the company engages institutions, housing societies, corporates, and communities to create awareness on responsible plastic waste management. This partnership between SBI and Bisleri is also aimed to support India's transition towards a circular economy by fostering sustainable change through responsible plastic waste management and achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2070.

Speaking on the partnership, Shri. Ravi Ranjan, Managing Director (Risk, Compliance & SARG), State Bank of India, said, "Our collaboration with Bisleri under the "Bottles for Change" initiative is a step towards embedding sustainable practices into our everyday workplace culture. We believe that when employees are empowered to make responsible choices, that awareness extends well beyond our offices and into the communities that we serve and are a part of. Sustainable development and climate-conscious initiatives are important pillars in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, and partnerships such as this can help translate that larger vision into meaningful action on the ground."

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "Responsible plastic waste management begins with awareness and collective action. Our partnership with State Bank of India brings together the reach of one of India's largest institutions and Bisleri's experience through Bottles for Change to encourage responsible segregation, collection and recycling of used plastic. By engaging employees across SBI offices, we aim to build responsible practices at the workplace that can extend into homes and communities. We believe this collaboration can become a scalable model for corporate participation in advancing a circular economy for plastics." The partnership reinforces SBI's commitment to responsible growth and environmental stewardship, while promoting sustainable practices across its operations and achieve its goal of Net Zero (Scope 1,2 & 3) by 2055 - its Centenary Year. By encouraging responsible plastic waste management and recycling, SBI and Bisleri aim to foster greater awareness and contribute to a more resource-efficient and sustainable future for India.

State Bank of India is the largest commercial Bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is the largest mortgage lenders in the country which has so far fulfilled the home buying dreams of over 30 lakh Indian families. The home loan portfolio of the Bank stood at Rs. 9.59 lakh crore mark as of June 30, 2026. The Bank has a deposit base of over Rs. 60 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 39.24% and advances of more than Rs. 50.47 lakh crore, as of June 30, 2026. Adjudged as the World's Best Consumer Bank for two consecutive years - in 2025 & 2026, by Global Finance magazine, SBI commanded a market share of 28.1% and 18.7% in home loans and auto loans, respectively, at the end of FY26. SBI has the largest network of over 23,000 branches and 65,200 ATMs/ADWMs in India along with around 79,600 business correspondent outlets, as of June 30, 2026. The number of customers using internet banking stood at 12.6 crores, by the end of Q1 FY27 on June 30, 2026. With SBI's digital strategy right on track, the Bank witnessed 27.1 lakh of new savings accounts being opened through the integrated digital and lifestyle platform YONO in the period between April 2026 to June 2026. YONO, which now has 10.5 crore registered users, also witnessed over 5 crore New YONO registrations as of June 30, 2026 - revamped Yono 2.0 since its launch in December 2025. In terms of digital lending, the Bank disbursed pre-approved personal loans worth Rs. 1,314 crores through YONO during April-June, 2026. As on June 30, 2026, SBI has 27 million followers on Facebook, 4.3 million followers on Instagram, 4.7 million followers on X and 20.9 million subscribers on YouTube. State Bank of India is the most followed Bank globally on Facebook, Instagram & X.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 90 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water. Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)