NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., India's leading packaged drinking water company, has announced the continuation of its association with the High Altitude Sports Foundation Ladakh (HAFL) as the Official Hydration Partner of the Ladakh Marathon for the third consecutive year. One of India's most iconic high-altitude endurance sporting events, the Ladakh Marathon provides Bisleri with a platform to strengthen its presence across endurance, fitness, performance and outdoor sport, while connecting with runners and athletes against the unique backdrop of Ladakh. As part of the partnership, Bisleri will provide on-ground hydration support across multiple race formats - the Silk Route Ultra (122 km), Khardung La Challenge (72 km), Full Marathon (42 km), Half Marathon (21 km), 11.2 Km Run, and Run for Fun (5 Km). The association will give Bisleri category exclusivity and nomenclature rights, along with a strong on-ground presence through hydration stations, product integration at runner support areas and sustainability initiatives. The association will also extend to digital and social content, including race-day highlights, runner-focused hydration and endurance content, and behind-the-scenes storytelling around the high-altitude running experience in Ladakh.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Tushar Malhotra, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at Bisleri International, said, "Ladakh Marathon is a true test of endurance, performance and resilience, making hydration an essential part of every runner's journey. For Bisleri, our association with the marathon gives us an opportunity to champion hydration and connect with athletes and fitness enthusiasts who value endurance." Mr. Motup Chewang , Chairperson, High Altitude Sports Foundation Ladakh, said, "The Ladakh Marathon is not just a race, it is a celebration of endurance, community and the spirit of Ladakh. Having Bisleri International on board as our Official Hydration Partner for the next three years strengthens our ability to support runners across every category of the event, while also advancing our commitment to sustainable and responsible event management. We look forward to a long and meaningful partnership that benefits both our athletes and our local community."

The partnership further strengthens Bisleri's growing footprint across Indian sport, reaffirming the brand's commitment to endurance, performance, and responsible, sustainable sporting practices. About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 90 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water. Bisleri International has a strong presence with 130 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)