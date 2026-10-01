NewsVoir New Delhi [India], October 1: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., India's leading packaged drinking water company, has been conferred with the prestigious Mahatma Award for the second time. The CSR Excellence Award recognises Bisleri's commitment to water conservation, plastic waste management, and community engagement under Greener Promise, its flagship sustainability program. This year, the Mahatma Award received over 1,900 entries, of which only 70 winners were recognised across diverse categories. The award ceremony was graced by Dr Santrupt Mishra, Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Kiran Bedi, the first woman IPS Officer of the country, as the Chief Guest, along with Guests of Honour Ms Sukanya Bharat Ram, Mahatma Gandhi Ji's Great-Granddaughter.

The Mahatma Award draws its inspiration from the life and principles of Mahatma Gandhi. Embodying the spirit of his enduring legacy, this prestigious award recognises and celebrates individuals and organisations that catalyse positive change, dedicate their efforts to making the world a better place, and exemplify Mahatma Gandhi's ideals through their transformative work. The award was instituted by Gandhian and lawyer Mr Amit Sachdeva, CSR Man of India and supported by Ms Rajashree Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Centre for Rural Development and Communication Initiatives. Speaking on the achievement, Dr Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International, said, "Receiving the Mahatma Award for the second time is especially meaningful, as it reflects the consistency and commitment of Bisleri's sustainability efforts. Our Greener Promise is shaped by the choices our teams make, the partnerships we build, and the communities we work with. This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our employees, partners and people on the ground who continue to translate our sustainability ambitions into meaningful, measurable action. As we grow, our focus remains on building a responsible business that contributes meaningfully to India's sustainable progress."

As part of the event, Mr K Ganesh, Director - Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, participated in a panel discussion on Corporate Environmental Responsibility: How businesses can adopt and champion eco-friendly practices, sharing insights on Bisleri's approach to embedding sustainability across its business operations. The event also saw the launch of CSR Good Book, a compendium of Sustainable and Socially Responsible Brands, Corporations, Public Sector enterprises and foundations. The edition featured Bisleri's sustainability journey, including the extensive work the company has done to advance circular economy models, water stewardship, and a water credits framework to encourage water conservation across industries and sectors.

For Bisleri, the consecutive Mahatma Awards reflect how the company has made Greener Promise integral to business growth, value chain, and stakeholder interactions. By linking environmental responsibility to people's participation, community livelihoods, and scalable systems, the company continues to foster positive, long-term change for individuals and communities to maintain greener planet. About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 90 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 130 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)