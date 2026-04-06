NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water partnered with globally celebrated music collective Keinemusik for a landmark cultural showcase in Mumbai, held on 27th March 2026 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. One of the world's most celebrated electronic music collectives, Keinemusik made its India debut at the event with Adam Port, & ME, and Rampa performing together in the country for the very first time. The evening blended music, art, and atmosphere into a singular, elevated experience, attracting an audience that values exclusivity as much as the culture-led experience. Through this association, Bisleri reinforced its growing presence at the intersection of premium lifestyle and contemporary culture. The brand curated its on-ground presence at the venue, through thoughtfully designed hydration zones and integrated touchpoints, ensuring that access to quality hydration remained effortless amidst the high-energy environment.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales and Marketing, Bisleri International said, "Keinemusik represents a global cultural movement that goes beyond music, shaping how audiences engage with sound, space, and community--where staying refreshed is essential to fully immerse in the moment. At Bisleri, hydration is at the heart of everything we do, and through this association, we bring that purpose into spaces that define today's pop culture. With free Bisleri hydration stations across the venue, we ensure audiences remain comfortable, refreshed, and fully present, while Vedica Himalayan spring water elevates hydration into an integral part of the cultural experience."

This collaboration reflects Bisleri International's continued focus on engaging with globally relevant cultural platforms, strengthening its role as an essential part of high-energy, shared experiences where hydration and culture come together seamlessly. About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water. Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)