NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Bisleri International has been strengthening its presence across India's evolving pop culture and live entertainment landscape, recognising the growing influence of music, entertainment and cultural experiences in shaping consumer interests. As part of this approach, the company has partnered for the first time with the Shillong Cherry Blossom Music Festival, being held in Meghalaya. Set against the region's iconic autumn cherry blossom season, the festival brings together international music acts, Indian and regional talent, alongside food, fashion and immersive installations. The association reflects Bisleri International's expanding presence across diverse musical genres, regional markets and cultural experiences. From large-format entertainment properties to distinctive, culturally rooted festivals, the company is broadening its engagement with audiences through their varied musical interests and cultural passions.

As the first-time partner of the festival, Bisleri International will establish dedicated free hydration zones across the venue, creating a distinctive on-ground brand presence while ensuring accessible hydration for attendees. Commenting on the partnership, Tushar Malhotra, Senior Director - Sales and Marketing, Bisleri International, said, "Music and pop culture are increasingly shaping consumer interests and creating opportunities for brands to connect with audiences. The Shillong Cherry Blossom Music Festival brings together global music, regional talent and contemporary culture. Through our association with the festival, we continue to strengthen Bisleri's presence across live entertainment, while making hydration a cool and fun part of the consumer experience."

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 90 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water. Bisleri International has a strong presence with 130 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)