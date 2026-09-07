NewsVoir New Delhi [India], September 7: Bizgurukul, the Delhi-based digital freelance school that has a freelancer network now spans in more than 180 countries, is bringing that same model closer to home. The company announced today that its newest program, Freelancing with AI, will launch this September available for the first time in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Founded in 2020 by Ritwiz Tiwari, Bizgurukul built its early reputation training Indian learners in digital marketing and freelancing skills before expanding its reach internationally. Over the past several years, the company says its learner and freelancer network has grown from a primarily domestic base to spanning in more than 180 countries.

The company frames that international growth as validation of its underlying model: structured, trainer-led courses paired with community support can move someone from complete beginner to working freelancer, regardless of where they're starting from. The regional-language launch is presented as the next logical step applying that same model to learners who are more comfortable training in their own language than in English or Hindi, rather than treating regional markets as an afterthought. "We've spent the last few years proving this model works at scale, across very different markets," said Ritwiz Tiwari, "Now we're making sure it's not gatekept by language for learners closer to home. If someone in Madurai or Mysuru or Vijayawada wants to build a freelance career using AI, they shouldn't have to first get comfortable in a second language to learn how."

What It Means for Students For a student or working professional in a tier-2 or tier-3 South Indian city, the course is designed to remove two barriers at once: the language barrier and the skills barrier. Rather than translating existing English or Hindi content, each regional edition is built as a standalone course so learners can absorb concepts in their first language instead of losing time and confidence working through a second one. The promise is practical, not theoretical: learners will be able to actually offer AI-powered services to clients, build a portfolio, and start earning, not just understand AI conceptually. That's particularly aimed at beginners, students, and working professionals who may not have a formal tech background but want a realistic, low-barrier entry point into freelance income.

Learners who complete the course receive a Certification of Completion, and the program joins Bizgurukul's existing library of 100+ courses spanning digital marketing, video editing, and business fundamentals, delivered through pre-recorded modules and live training sessions. Part of a Broader Language Roadmap Bizgurukul says Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada are the first of several regional languages it plans to add to its catalog, alongside continued expansion of its AI-focused curriculum. The company frames the move less as entering a new market and more as widening access to a model it says has already proven itself at global scale. "Reach means little if the training itself isn't accessible in the language someone actually learns in," Tiwari added. "We spent the last few years proving this model travels well across very different markets. Now the priority is making sure it travels just as well across languages closer to home starting with the South."

Availability The "Freelancing with AI" course goes live this September on Bizgurukul's platform and through its network of freelance coaches. Bizgurukul is India's leading digital freelance school, offering courses in digital marketing, entrepreneurship, and related skills, founded by Ritwiz Tiwari. The platform states its mission is to make practical, freelancing- and career-oriented skill education accessible to learners across India. Bizgurukul Youtube Channel (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)