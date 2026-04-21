VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 21: Bizom, a leading AI-first Retail Intelligence platform for Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) brands, announced a strategic expertise-based collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to strengthen its AI-driven Route-to-Market (RTM) capabilities. As Bizom continues to scale its presence across markets, AWS will support Bizom with deep cloud and AI expertise to help evolve its AI architecture with greater reliability, performance, and security.

This association is focused on ensuring that Bizom's AI systems are capable of powering faster insights, smarter execution, and more resilient decision-making for CPG brands operating in complex, high-velocity markets. With AWS as a trusted technology provider, Bizom is reinforcing the core layers of its AI capabilities to support hyperlocal intelligence, real-time data processing, and intelligent automation across sales, distribution, and merchandising. This enables Bizom to accelerate innovation while maintaining the robustness required to serve large, multi-market CPG ecosystems. It is anchored in strategic guidance, best practices, and technical thought leadership from AWS, helping Bizom build strong, scalable AI systems that can support long-term growth and continuous innovation. Bizom is using Amazon Bedrock and the Amazon Nova family of models for enabling agentic workflows within their platform.