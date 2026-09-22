BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Bizspoke Pvt. Ltd., an events and experiential solutions company, and Sol Production LLP, an award-winning content production house, have announced the launch of Aria Weddings, a new luxury weddings and celebrations venture. Created to meet the growing demand for highly personalised, experience-led celebrations, Aria Weddings will offer end-to-end planning, design and execution for discerning clients across India and select international destinations. India's wedding industry, now among the world's largest and second only to China, has emerged as a Rs. 10 lakh crore-plus annual economic force, creating significant opportunities across hospitality, venues, travel, decor, entertainment and wedding services. Wedding-linked household expenditure was estimated at Rs. 6.5 lakh crore in 2025, while the 2025 wedding season alone was expected to generate around Rs. 6.5 lakh crore across 46 lakh weddings. With spending by affluent consumers rising 20-25% year-on-year and destination weddings accounting for nearly one in four weddings, the market is increasingly moving towards larger, more personalised and experience-led celebrations.

Aria Weddings brings together the complementary strengths of its two founding partners. Bizspoke Pvt. Ltd. contributes its expertise in luxury events, bespoke celebrations and experience curation, while Sol Production LLP brings more than two decades of experience in creative development, production and storytelling across television, OTT and live entertainment. Drawing on teams proficient in both digital and on-ground ideation and execution, Aria Weddings will approach each celebration as a complete, connected experience. Planning, design, entertainment, guest experience and content production will be developed together from the outset, allowing every element to reflect the couple and their families. "Luxury weddings today are about creating an experience that is individual to the people at the centre of the celebration. It is no longer only about scale, but about how thoughtfully every element comes together. Through Aria Weddings, we are bringing Bizspoke's experience in luxury event curation together with Sol Production's stregths. Our aim is to create celebrations in which every element feels considered, connected and personal," said Kadar Hamid Makani, Founder and Managing Director, Bizspoke Pvt. Ltd.

Sol Production LLP's portfolio includes landmark entertainment properties such as Koffee with Karan, The Kapil Sharma Show and The Traitors, among several other acclaimed television and streaming productions. "Aria Weddings brings together two distinct strengths: one built on delivering luxury experiences at scale and the other on the craft of storytelling and production. Indian weddings today are no longer simply events; they are curated narratives. By pairing detailed execution with strong creative and production capabilities, we want every guest to feel considered and every couple to experience a celebration that feels unmistakably their own," said Fazila Allana, Co-Founder and Partner, Sol Production LLP.

Aria Weddings will curate bespoke, multi-day weddings and milestone celebrations. Its services will span concept development, planning, experience and decor design, entertainment, production, on-ground execution, photography, films and other visual content. The venture will be based in Mumbai and will undertake celebrations across India and select international destinations. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)