BJP Haryana appoints Harish Sharma as the Jhajjar Social Media coordinator to provide optimum growth strategies

You would like to read
- Harish C Rijhwani launches his third book 'Master the Mystic Arts' - Data Science Demystified through Fiction!
- Hafele's Prodoor Range launched
- 312 profiles shortlisted for 130 plus tech job roles on offer in CareerNet's 'Women in Tech' virtual career fair
- Revenues of engineering and capital goods cos seen up 15 to 17 pc: Crisil
- Prest Loans engages Rajeev Kishore Dubey (Ex CMD-Canara Bank) as strategic advisor on its advisory board
New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/ATK): Content creator and blogger Harish Sharma has been appointed as the Social Media Coordinator of BJP in Jhajjar.
His tasks majorly include enhancing and maintaining the reputation of all the leaders of the party while handling their social media profiles during elections.
The influencer was formerly working as a Social Media Advisor and strategist for many renowned BJP leaders.
Earlier, he has worked as social media advisor for various influential political leaders. As a social media manager and coordinator of BJP Haryana, he has impressive learning potential. Due to complexities involved, the extensive body of knowledge required, and the rapidly changing environment, social service work is frequently cited as one of the most stressful paths but he believes passion is the fuel to success.
Keeping up with the modern world Mr. Harish has a well-defined social media presence. He has over 1 lakh followers on Facebook and other social media platforms. He never fails to provide a view on the ongoing situations worldwide and influences people with his social media presence. He even supports many politicians via following social media trends.
Despite the pandemic causing havoc, Harish has extended his support throughout the pandemic to help those suffering from adversities caused by the pandemic. His help included distributing ration kits to essentials and ensuring adequate supply of oxygen in the city.
Additionally, he has been raising awareness for the need to come forward and support these weaker sections of community. He is constantly paving his way to bring our possible outcomes and solutions to uplift downtrodden through all medical and financial assistance.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor