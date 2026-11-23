BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: Supper clubs are gaining popularity as people look for more intimate dining experiences beyond conventional restaurant outings. Bringing together good food, interesting menus and smaller groups, they offer an opportunity to discover new cuisines, meet people and connect over a shared meal. Tapping into this evolving dining culture, Black & White Non-Alcoholic Carbonated Beverages has partnered with Dineout to bring its 'Magic of Sharing' philosophy to life through a series of ticketed supper clubs across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. As Swiggy's dining-out platform, Dineout connects consumers with diverse dining experiences, making it a natural partner for Black & White Non-Alcoholic Carbonated Beverages to bring the supper club concept to more people. Through this association, consumers will be able to discover and book tickets for the supper clubs across the four cities.

The supper clubs will feature specially planned menus and will be led by renowned chefs such as Ruchira Hoon from Delhi, Vardaan Marwah from Pune and Ralph Prazares, amongst others. Each chef will bring their own approach to food, with thoughtfully curated beverage pairings complementing the menus, giving guests an opportunity to try different dishes, explore new flavours and spend an evening connecting over food and conversation. The supper clubs will take place across four cities as per the following schedule: Speaking about the collaboration, Varun Koorichh, VP Marketing, International Whiskies, Diageo India, said, "People are increasingly looking for social experiences that feel more intimate and rooted in shared interests, and supper clubs are a great expression of that shift. They bring together food, discovery and conversation in a way that feels naturally aligned with Black & White's 'Magic of Sharing' philosophy. Through our partnership with Dineout, Swiggy's dining-out platform, we want to tap into this growing culture and create experiences where people can come together, discover something new and simply enjoy sharing the moment."

Commenting on the collaboration, a spokesperson from Dineout said, "Our partnership with Black & White Non-Alcoholic Carbonated Beverages brings together a shared belief in the value of experiences that connect people. At Dineout, we see dining as more than just going out for a meal. It is an opportunity to discover new cuisines, explore different food experiences and connect over shared moments. Through our platform, we aim to bring people closer to India's diverse food cultures and dining formats. This series of supper clubs brings this thought to life, with each edition offering something different while creating opportunities for people to come together over food and conversations."

Through this association, Black & White Non-Alcoholic Carbonated Beverages and Dineout look to bring more such dining experiences to consumers. To explore the supper clubs and book your tickets, visit Swiggy. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)