Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Fame Awards - 2021 has been organised by (http://blindwink.in/) Blindwink to recognise the individuals & the organisations for the excellence, determination and consistency to make their work standout and excel in these turbulent times and reckoning economy.
The exemplary work of these icons from across India should reach out to the nation to inspire each one to strive through the unexpected hurdles and remain consistent, adapt and succeed under ever changing market conditions.
The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by (http://blindwink.in/) Blindwink - Best Market Research Company In India.
The initiative was well supported by (https://brandzmagazine.com/) Brandz Magazine - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner.
The list of the awardees are:
Winners of Indian Fame Awards - 2021:
Largest & Cost Effective Fly Ash Brick Machine Manufacturer In India - Ludhiana Techno Engineering
Fastest Growing Agriculture Seeds Producer Company 2021 - Nimesh Ajudiya (AgriBee Seeds Pvt. Ltd.)
India's Most Trusted Quality Seeds Producers - Nimesh Ajudiya (AgriBee Seeds Pvt. Ltd.)
Most Progressive HR Leader & Strategist - Dr Ankita Singh (CIGNEX Technologies Pvt. Ltd.)
Excellence In Mental Healthcare - Nirvan Hospital Pvt. Ltd.
Best Tarot Card Reader And Numerologist In India - Priyanka Kumari (Founder of Priyanka's Spiritual Cafe)
Most Trusted & Friendly Interior Design Company In Kolkata - GGM Home Decor Pvt. Ltd.
Leading Business Consultants In West Bengal - Maple Digital Service
Best Hospitality Lady Entrepreneur And Educationalist - Mrs Devipshita Gautam
Most Creative Emerging Vocalist & Guitarist - Pravesh Vishwaroop
Young Creative Entrepreneur In Mumbai - Asif Ansari
Most Talented Professional Kuchipudi Dancer - Jalpa Narendrakumar Joshi
Most Dynamic Entrepreneur In Pest Management Services In Maharashtra - Sandeep K. Gire (Founder & Managing Director) - 24X7 Pest Management Services
Best Affordable Tech Products Development Support & Service In India - Appriffy - Digital IT Hub Private Limited - Muzafar Hussain (Founder & CEO)
Fastest Growing B2B Digital Marketing Company - Melbarr ITES Pvt. Ltd - Amol Mane (MD & Founder)
Young Dynamic Entrepreneur In Infrastructure Development In India - Teja Thamatam (Managing Director) - Ramkarthik Projects And Infra Developers India Pvt. Ltd.
Best Financial & Insurance Consultants In Maharashtra - Pradip Kothari Financial Services
Best Emerging Young Director & Actor In Entertainment Sector - Raghav Diwan - Chai Studios
Outstanding Contribution In Education - Ashiq Lone
Best Grooming Product (Men) - Manueal Beard Oil
Blindwink is Best Market Research Company In India.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.
