Blockchain based platform announces the launch of Mzaalo Jam Sessions for Celebrity-Fan Engagement

You would like to read
- Grazitti Interactive recognized as Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year
- Producer Vikram Jamwal, Founder of Anar India App and Vikram Jamwal Foundation setting new examples for youth
- BlamGlam aspires to be the one-stop destination for entertainment news
- Munny Sethi steps in the entertainment industry as he features in a music video
- The Holistic Living celebrates womanhood with Unique Group Life Coaching Sessions
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mzaalo, a blockchain-based video streaming application in the gamified video and entertainment ecosystem, announced the launch of Mzaalo Jam Sessions for its users.
Users can use the Mzaalo reward coins they have earned to interact with their favourite music artist. The bidding window will open for users to participate on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
The process of watching content and being incentivized in the form of blockchain-based rewards adds to Mzaalo's credibility in building engagement, loyalty, and driving growth.
Mzaalo Jam Sessions is one of the key highlights of the Bid and Win platform. Fans will have the opportunity to virtually jam with their favourite music artist and ask them questions during these interactive sessions. Every week, new artists will join the Mzaalo Jam sessions to interact with their fans.
The platform will enable fans to interact with leading and upcoming Indian music sensations such as Bhoomi Trivedi, Shibani Kashyap, Adhyayan Suman, Mohit Chauhan, Neeti Mohan, Akasa, Ankit Tiwari, Ustad Rashid Khan, King Kaazi, Virus, Nooran Sisters, to name a few.
The July line-up features Punjabi singles Lakk Shake by Veen Ranjha & Shibani Kashyap, a vibrant Punjabi track starring actor Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja, Achieve, a rustic track from the heartlands of Punjab by up-and-coming artist Indi Singh, Hindi single Jab Se Dekha, an R & B track by Adhyayan Suman.
Commenting on the launch, Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo said, "At Mzaalo, we constantly strive to offer innovative digital experiences to our users. Mzaalo Jam sessions enhance the user's entertainment journey and enable celebrities to build a direct relationship with fans. These interactive sessions designed for music fanatics will further enrich our blockchain based reward ecosystem for users."
Mzaalo has already crafted interactive sessions for fans with film celebrities like Rana Daggubati, eminent sports personalities like Jonty Rhodes, and many more. Mzaalo is leveraging its market understanding and rewards recommendation engine to plan the launch of Mzaalo Jam Sessions.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor