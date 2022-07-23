Blossom Media announces winners of 4th edition of Iconic Brand Award 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI/PNN): Iconic Brand of the Year award is an effort to highlight the achievements of MSME companies from across India and applaud them for their commendable contribution to India's development and economy. Also, to commemorate the 75th Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 4th edition of the summit and award was themed on the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission, with BSE SME as its knowledge partner.

Based on this principle, the 4th edition of the Iconic Brand of the Year award conceptualised by Blossom Media Pvt Ltd was held virtually on July 23, 2022, and the following companies were recognised for their contributions to the industry.

A glimpse of the winners of the Iconic Brand of the year Award 2022 in alphabetical order, along with their respective categories:

- Aarvansh Infotech Pvt Ltd, Rajasthan - Emerging Human Resources company

- Ahlan Luxury Dates, Mumbai - Emerging Dates and Confectionary brand

- Al Sofi Group Pvt Ltd, Mumbai - Emerging Business Conglomerate of India

- Asiapower Overseas Employment Service, Mumbai- Emerging International Recruitment Agency

- BioQem Pharma, Bengaluru - Emerging Herbal and Nutritional Product Manufacturer

- Core Energy Systems Pvt Ltd, Thane - Emerging Engineering Service Company

- Detox Corporation Pvt Ltd, Surat - Emerging Testing and Certification Company

- Digital Concept, Kolkata- Emerging Digital Marketing Agency

- Eminent Digital, Pune - Emerging Information Technology Company

- Expert Legal Assits Pvt Ltd, Mumbai - Emerging Corporate Legal Service Inc.

- Kiaasa Retail LLP, Ghaziabad - Emerging Retail Business

- Lokatantra, Mumbai - Emerging Social Enterprise

- Mahida and Sons, Mumbai - Emerging Ayurvedic Healthcare brand

- Manjilas Food Tech Pvt Ltd, Kerela - Emerging Food Brand

- Mcon Rasayan Pvt Ltd, Mumbai - Emerging Civil and Construction Chemical Manufacturer

- Meghraj Food Processing India Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru - Emerging Ready to eat Snacks Brand

- Motiwale and Company, Delhi - Emerging Small Business

- Nawab Dhaba LLP, Thane - Emerging Luxury Family Dinning Brand

- Nyx Wolves Freelance and Business Solutions Pvt Ltd, Chennai - Emerging Software & App Development Company

- PD Dining and Catering Services LLP, Mumbai - Emerging Leader in Mughlai Cuisine

- Quantum Infotrainers and Consultants Pvt Ltd, Pune - Emerging Corporate IT Training Company

- Pharmaffiliates Analytics and Synthetics (P) Ltd, Haryana - Emerging Pharma Service Inc.

- Radimage Healthcare India Pvt Ltd, Noida - Emerging Critical Health Care Service Company

- Rishishwar Logistics Pvt Ltd, Noida - Emerging International Logistics Company

- Sagar Tech, Mumbai - Emerging Webtech Solution Company

- Sapna Diagnostic Centre, Mumbai - Emerging Diagnostic Brand

- Tibbs Foods Pvt Ltd, Mumbai - Emerging Innovative QSR Business

- Unique Frames, Hyderabad - Emerging Business in Interior and Architecture Allied industry

- Vistas Media Capital - Emerging Media Content and Technology Company

- Webplat Technologies Pvt Ltd, Pune - Emerging Software Development Company

Blossom Media is a media, marketing, and event company with a decade of experience. Blossom Media's upcoming event Vegan Expo India is a B2C and B2B exhibition of vegan consumer products. The Vegan Expo India will be held physically on November 12 and 13 in Mumbai's heritage Islam Gymkhana ground and virtually from November 10 to 15 for PAN India and the international market. Concurrent with the expo, the Best Vegan Brand Award will be given to Indian brands that have revolutionised the vegan industry and have made significant contributions to this vertical.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)