Blue Heaven Cosmetics celebrates every Indian women through "O! Beauty Beauty!"

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Blue Heaven Cosmetics, one of the most popular cosmetic brands among the Indian masses, has recently released an advertising campaign.
The integrated campaign attempts to re-set the usual codes of the make-up category.
For over four decades, Blue Heaven Cosmetics has been revolutionising the decorative cosmetics space and has led the charge to make beauty accessible to the Indian masses. Brands in this category often try appealing to the glamorous side of people and sets unattainable beauty standards.
By showing the small, everyday moments where women indulge in makeup to uplift mood, to match their look or just to click a selfie, the film truly represents beauty as it unfolds in real life, in every home. It is in these simple and joyous everyday moments that Blue Heaven partners with its users.
"Over the last 45 years Blue Heaven has enabled Indian women to express their most beautiful self through its range of makeup products. Makeup is no more an occasional phenomenon. Indian women are now celebrating their beauty in everyday micro moments. Our new communication, "O! Beauty Beauty!", is an ode to these beautiful women who are making the most of their everyday life," said Amit Chopra, CEO & MD, Blue Heaven Cosmetics, speaking about the campaign.
Lowe Lintas has conceptualised a film that beautifully brings out the brand's proposition - Don't miss any opportunity to express your beautiful self everyday. The film is rooted in the insight that even though each day may seem boring or predictable, it is filled with potential; that each moment can be an opportunity to express oneself to the fullest. A spirited piece of music elegantly complements the film as it subtly connects with its consumers.
"Blue Heaven makes great contemporary makeup solutions available to every woman across India. This film is an ode to the millions of uncrowned and unsung beauty queens found in every locality and pin-code of the country. It celebrates the expression of the most spirited everyday moments in their lives, as if there were a grand, non-stop makeup party happening across the country every day, whose proof can be found in the 15 seconds of fame playing on insta-reels (earlier tik-tok) generation," said Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, talking about the campaign.
