Blue Planet strengthens its position in waste management sector in Singapore with second acquisition of a leading disaster remediation company

Singapore, April 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte. Ltd. ('Blue Planet') has announced the acquisition of Disaster Restoration Pte. Ltd. ('DRS') Singapore's largest provider of disaster recovery and restoration services.

The investment, made through DRS's parent company, Big Red Pte. Ltd., is Blue Planet's second acquisition in Singapore this year and comes closely after the acquisition of leading waste management company Wah & Hua Pte. Ltd. last month.

The two investments are a key part of Blue Planet's strategic vision of bringing together market leaders in the waste management sector to create a more sustainable and integrated waste management ecosystem in the growing Asia Pacific region.

Since its inception in 2008, DRS has successfully completed the recovery of hundreds of disasters each year, ranging from small scale residential fires or floods to large scale industrial accidents and chemical spills.

In Singapore, some high-profile emergency projects include the safe extraction of hazardous gas cylinders from an industrial explosion and the clean-up of a chemical spillage at a testing laboratory.

Bradley Chew, Director, Blue Planet commented, "With this acquisition, Blue Planet now has the ability to handle waste in highly specialised areas. This aligns with Blue Planet's vision of creating an integrated approach to waste, with a zero waste to landfill policy. We look forward to scaling up our business footprint in Singapore and in the region."

Himanshu Bakhda, Director, DRS added, "This alliance now effectively enables DRS to synergistically tap into Blue Planet's international footprint and expand its deployment of services to a much larger market."

Disaster sites are known to generate significant levels of industrial and commercial waste - some of it toxic or hazardous in nature. The sustainable handling and disposal of these various waste materials can now be managed by Blue Planet's range of technological solutions and infrastructure.

The integration of DRS's expertise will enable Blue Planet to provide an integrated hazardous waste management ecosystem that can segregate, process, and upcycle waste from disaster sites in an environmentally friendly and efficient manner. This will ensure that individuals, community residents and workforces remain safe from risk even after the immediate period of disaster response has passed.

"As our integrated materials reclamation processes lead to fewer materials being disposed of into incinerators or landfills, our solutions are not only better for the environment, but also more cost-effective as well," said Bakhda.

"With DRS on board, Blue Planet looks forward to becoming a significant player in providing a diverse range of services in the Asia Pacific region. We aim to demonstrate that all the remedial work following a disaster can now be handled within an integrated framework of sustainability," further commented Chew.

Currently, Blue Planet companies process more than 15,000 tonnes of waste per day across different projects and have deployed more than 70 decentralised organic waste units of various sizes across South Asia.

Other services and technologies provided by the company include non-hazardous e-waste recovery, large-scale landfill remediation and green building waste solutions in Singapore, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom.

Blue Planet is a Singapore headquartered company driving regional sustainability through technology-driven and IP based end-to-end solutions for waste management and upcycling.

Blue Planet has a strong team of experts to lead its growth and has strategically acquired solutions that enable it to provide the collection, transportation, segregation, processing, and treatment of waste. Through a technology-driven strategy, the company has created a carefully designed platform for end-to-end waste management solutions. The goal is to apply these technologies across various stages of the waste life cycle to be able to close the loop, provide circular economy solutions and achieve the vision of zero waste to landfill. Website: (https://www.blue-planet.com/).

Established in 2008, Disaster Restoration Pte. Ltd. is the largest disaster recovery company in Singapore. The organisation provides emergency restoration services across the region and have successfully undertaken recovery and remediation projects in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and China.

Disaster Restoration Pte. Ltd. also has the country's largest inventory of dehumidification and drying equipment constantly on hand and poised in readiness for a fast and efficient response. The company is a member of the Big Red group of companies, which offers specialised decontamination cleaning and disinfection services island-wide. Website: (https://www.drs88.com/).

