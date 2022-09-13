Blue Planet welcomes Vipul Shah, Ex COO, Reliance Petrochemical as an Advisor to the Board

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte. Ltd. ("Blue Planet") is delighted to announce the appointment of Vipul Shah as an advisor to their Board.

Following a long and distinguished career, with over four decades years of experience in the petrochemical and plastic polymers sector, Vipul has spearheaded a number of initiatives and practices to increase sustainability within the industry.

He is a firm believer and practitioner of environmentally friendly business approaches that maximize value to both people and the planet. Up until very recently, Vipul served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Petrochemicals at Reliance Industry Limited. Within the plastics and petrochemical sector, Vipul is, without a doubt, one of the most experienced and influential people in the world.

In his 26 years with Dow Chemicals, Vipul held several senior executive positions from Country Manager for the Indian sub-subcontinent to Managing Director and CEO of Dow Chemical International. In 2007, Vipul was appointed Business Vice President for the Chloro-Vinyl for Dow in the United States, a business that includes Caustic, Ethylene Dichloride, and Vinyl Chloride Monomer. Vipul's career with Dow reached its lofty pinnacle in 2011 when he returned to India as President, CEO, and Chairman of Dow India. In recognition of his achievements, Vipul has also served as Chairperson of the Management Committee for the Chlorine Chemistry Division of the American Chemistry Council (ACC).

Madhujeet Chimni, Founder and Chairman, of Blue Planet, said, "We are extremely honoured to have Vipul come aboard as an advisor to our Board. His vast experience, and knowledge within the petrochemical and plastics sector, coupled with his commitment to sustainability provide us with a significant strategic advantage. We look forward to working closely with him in the coming years to ensure that we continue to add value to our corporate triple bottom-line of people, planet, and prosperity."

Vipul Shah, "I am excited to join Blue Planet as an advisor to the Board. In today's world, focusing on the environment is of paramount importance for any economy that is looking to achieve sustainable growth. This opportunity will allow me to provide a more hands-on contribution toward safeguarding our planet for future generations. I look forward to working closely with the Blue Planet board to create a cleaner and greener future for everyone."

Prashant Singh, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Blue Planet, said, "Shah will be an invaluable asset to Blue Planet. His previous experience of managing large businesses spread across diverse geographies and markets in a sustainable manner will also assist us in delivering integrated end-to-end waste management solutions to customers across the world even more efficiently. We look forward to drawing on his knowledge to bolster our global footprint and continued growth strategy, thereby achieving our corporate goal to create a circular economy with zero waste to landfill."

Blue Planet currently has a presence in India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. Since its founding in 2017, Blue Planet has received investments from OSK Malaysia, the NEEV Fund, Nomura, and Sysma Holdings.

Blue Planet is a Singapore headquartered company driving regional sustainability through technology-driven and IP-based end-to-end solutions for waste management and upcycling. Blue Planet has assembled a strong team of experts to lead its growth and has strategically acquired solutions that enable it to provide the collection, transportation, segregation, processing, and treatment of waste.

Through a technology-driven strategy, the company has created a carefully designed platform for end-to-end waste management solutions. The goal is to apply these technologies across various stages of the waste life cycle to be able to close the loop, provide circular economy solutions and achieve the vision of zero waste to landfill.

