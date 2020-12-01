BlueSky launches CSR Assurance Certificates

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): BlueSky, India's only accredited CSR Assurance Organisation has launched CSR Assurance Certificates.

The Certificates BlueSky Engage, BlueSky Governance, BlueSky Finance, and BlueSky Impact are being offered to Indian Corporates having undertaken Corporate Social Responsibility projects and NGOs implementing them.

BlueSky was earlier this year accredited by Quality Council of India's National Accreditation Board of Certification Bodies for providing assurance certificates.

Bluesky Certificates will be published on NABCB website when awarded to the corporate.

More details can be found at blueskyassurance.com.

"With these certificates we want to celebrate the success of CSR projects. These assurance certificates will help corporate build credibility on outcomes and impact of CSR projects," said Jyotsna Belliappa, Founder of BlueSky Assurance, commenting on the launch.

"We feel privileged with this accreditation as it makes BlueSky CSR Inspection Certificate globally recognised and accepted," she added.

BlueSky Certificates refer to ISO 26000 and India's National Guidelines for Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC) - 2018

The BlueSky CSR Inspection Certificate makes communication to the Board, Employees, Investors, Communities and other stakeholders easy, credible, and accountable.

Almost Rs 55,000 crores have been spent on CSR projects in India since 2014. While The Companies Act 2013 mandates the CSR investment, there is a growing need to ensure these CSR Projects are planned and executed for best possible outcomes and impact.

