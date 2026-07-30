PRNewswire Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 30: BluPine Energy, one of India's leading renewable energy platforms established by Actis, has strengthened its Commercial & Industrial (C & I) presence in Rajasthan with the execution of long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with KEI Industries Limited, Craftsman Automation Limited, and Sunbeam Lightweighting Solutions Private Limited. Together, these projects represent another milestone in BluPine Energy's strategy to provide reliable, cost-effective renewable energy solutions to India's industrial sector while expanding its C & I footprint across key manufacturing hubs. Construction activities for all three projects have commenced, with commissioning planned in line with project timelines. Building on this momentum, BluPine Energy is in advanced stages of executing PPAs for an additional 60-70 MW of C & I capacity in Rajasthan, with multiple customer partnerships expected to be announced in the coming months. These projects will further strengthen the company's planned 150 MW C & I portfolio in the state and reinforce its commitment to serving customers across diverse industry sectors through customised captive and open access renewable energy solutions.

BluPine Energy already has a strong presence in Rajasthan, with a renewable energy portfolio comprising nearly 1 GW of solar capacity and 300 MWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), underscoring the state's strategic importance in the company's growth journey. The projects will enable the partner companies to meet a significant share of their electricity requirements through renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions while providing long-term energy cost stability and enhancing energy security. Rajasthan's strong renewable resource potential and supportive policy ecosystem continue to make it a preferred destination for industrial consumers transitioning towards clean energy. Commenting on the development, Rahul Mishra, President - Commercial & Industrial, BluPine Energy, said:

"The execution of these agreements marks an important milestone in BluPine Energy's Commercial & Industrial growth journey in Rajasthan. We are witnessing strong demand from industries looking for reliable, cost-effective and sustainable energy solutions that support their decarbonisation ambitions. These partnerships reinforce our commitment to delivering tailored renewable energy solutions across diverse industry sectors. With a healthy pipeline of projects under finalisation, we are confident of building a 150 MW C & I portfolio in Rajasthan and supporting more businesses in their transition to clean energy." BluPine Energy's expanding C & I business is focused on serving customers across a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, engineering, electrical equipment, consumer goods and other energy-intensive industries. Through captive, group captive and open access renewable energy solutions, the company enables businesses to achieve their sustainability goals while improving operational efficiency and long-term energy resilience.

As industries increasingly integrate renewable energy into their operations, BluPine Energy remains committed to delivering scalable, reliable and commercially attractive clean energy solutions that contribute to India's energy transition and net-zero ambitions. About BluPine Energy BluPine Energy is a leading renewable energy services company established in India by Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure. The company develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar, wind and integrated renewable energy projects across India, supporting the country's clean energy transition. Alongside its utility-scale portfolio, BluPine Energy is rapidly expanding its Commercial & Industrial (C & I) business by providing customised renewable energy solutions through captive, group captive and open access models, enabling businesses across sectors to achieve their sustainability and decarbonisation objectives.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008157/Bhopalgarh_Plant_Rajasthan_BluPine_Energy.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)