BML Munjal University announces appointment of Prof Shyam Menon as the vice chancellor

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, announced today that Prof Shyam Menon has been appointed as Vice Chancellor of the university. He has taken charge from Prof Manoj Arora from September 8, 2022. Prof Menon is a distinguished practitioner of institutional development and renewal in higher education. Prof Menon joined as the Executive Vice President of BML Munjal University in March 2022, and he has been working closely with faculty and developing and implementing the overall strategy for the University.

Professor Menon is a renowned educationist with over 40 years of experience as a teacher educator, educational administrator and a university leader. Prior to joining BMU, he was a Professor at the University of Delhi for almost three decades where he also served as the Dean, Faculty of Education. He was also the founding Vice Chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi, in which capacity he served for ten years laying the foundation of a leading public university dedicated to the social sciences and transdisciplinary studies. He has been on the advisory board of several reputed international journals including Comparative Education and Asia Pacific Journal of Education. He had served on the Task Force on Access and Equity in Higher Education constituted by the International Association of Universities, UNESCO. Recently, he served as the Chairman of the Commission for Reforms in Higher Education constituted by the Government of Kerala.

Addressing the development, Swati Munjal, President, BML Munjal University said, "I welcome Prof. Menon as the Vice Chancellor of BMU, I am certain with his experience and expertise he will lead us to higher realms in the higher education space. I wish him a successful innings with BMU."

On his announcement as the Vice Chancellor of BMU, Prof. Shyam Menon said, "I am elated and humbled at the same time that the management has entrusted me with the important responsibility of leading the University. My predecessor Prof. Manoj Arora has done some stellar work and I am here to take the baton forward. The entire team of BMU will continue to build an environment that nurtures and grooms the students to become leaders of tomorrow, endowed with competence and wisdom and adherence to core values. BMU will continue to disrupt the status quo in the higher education system in India through our multidisciplinary, entrepreneurial and research propelled programmes and courses. I am excited to embark on this journey along with a highly motivated team."

BML Munjal Institution (BMU) is a state-private university established by the promoters of the Hero Group. It is named after the late founder and chairman of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The University hopes to revolutionise higher education in India by establishing a top-notch, cutting-edge environment for teaching, learning, and research across schools spanning the disciplines of law, management, economics, commerce, and engineering. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 54th among all management institutions in All India in the NIRF Rankings 2022 and has also attained the diamond rating by QS I-Gauge.

The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) in Economics, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA-MBA Integrated Programme, B.Tech at the undergraduate level and MBA, LLB (Hons) and PhD at the post-graduate level.

For more information log in to (https://www.bmu.edu.in).

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)