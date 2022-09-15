BML Munjal University announces appointment of Prof Shyam Menon as the vice chancellor

You would like to read
- BML Munjal University Appoints Prof. Shyam Menon as the Executive Vice President
- Nanda & Nanda Advocates, Ashish Bhutani, Sumit Arora, Anshul Gupta and Ankur Arora conferred with Times 40 Under 40 Awards 2022
- Kumar Mangalam Birla addresses graduating students at BML Munjal University's 7th Convocation for the class of 2022
- Malaika Arora felicitates Milan Shah with Nation's best Entertainment industry promoter
- Global Chamber of Business Leaders launches in India, Vertex Group Founder - Gagan Arora, Delegate - India to strategize growth
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, announced today that Prof Shyam Menon has been appointed as Vice Chancellor of the university. He has taken charge from Prof Manoj Arora from September 8, 2022. Prof Menon is a distinguished practitioner of institutional development and renewal in higher education. Prof Menon joined as the Executive Vice President of BML Munjal University in March 2022, and he has been working closely with faculty and developing and implementing the overall strategy for the University.
Professor Menon is a renowned educationist with over 40 years of experience as a teacher educator, educational administrator and a university leader. Prior to joining BMU, he was a Professor at the University of Delhi for almost three decades where he also served as the Dean, Faculty of Education. He was also the founding Vice Chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi, in which capacity he served for ten years laying the foundation of a leading public university dedicated to the social sciences and transdisciplinary studies. He has been on the advisory board of several reputed international journals including Comparative Education and Asia Pacific Journal of Education. He had served on the Task Force on Access and Equity in Higher Education constituted by the International Association of Universities, UNESCO. Recently, he served as the Chairman of the Commission for Reforms in Higher Education constituted by the Government of Kerala.
Addressing the development, Swati Munjal, President, BML Munjal University said, "I welcome Prof. Menon as the Vice Chancellor of BMU, I am certain with his experience and expertise he will lead us to higher realms in the higher education space. I wish him a successful innings with BMU."
On his announcement as the Vice Chancellor of BMU, Prof. Shyam Menon said, "I am elated and humbled at the same time that the management has entrusted me with the important responsibility of leading the University. My predecessor Prof. Manoj Arora has done some stellar work and I am here to take the baton forward. The entire team of BMU will continue to build an environment that nurtures and grooms the students to become leaders of tomorrow, endowed with competence and wisdom and adherence to core values. BMU will continue to disrupt the status quo in the higher education system in India through our multidisciplinary, entrepreneurial and research propelled programmes and courses. I am excited to embark on this journey along with a highly motivated team."
BML Munjal Institution (BMU) is a state-private university established by the promoters of the Hero Group. It is named after the late founder and chairman of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The University hopes to revolutionise higher education in India by establishing a top-notch, cutting-edge environment for teaching, learning, and research across schools spanning the disciplines of law, management, economics, commerce, and engineering. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 54th among all management institutions in All India in the NIRF Rankings 2022 and has also attained the diamond rating by QS I-Gauge.
The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) in Economics, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA-MBA Integrated Programme, B.Tech at the undergraduate level and MBA, LLB (Hons) and PhD at the post-graduate level.
For more information log in to (https://www.bmu.edu.in).
This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor