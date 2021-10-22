BML Munjal University Institution's Innovation Council among 50 IICs selected as mentor under the initiative by MIC/AICTE

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) at BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group Initiative, has been selected to be a mentor to other IICs, among a select group of 50 such institutions from amongst more than 2500 IICs across the country.

An initiative by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell (MIC), the Mentor-Mentee 2021-22 is a twinning program for IIC institutions designed to facilitate knowledge exchange and resource mobilization between them by offering inter-institutional collaborations and peer mentoring support during the IIC 4.0 calendar year (Oct 21 - March 22).

Twinning will be made in the ratio of 1 Mentor IIC institution with 5 Mentee IIC institutions. Mentor institutions will receive financial support from MIC/AICTE to provide mentoring and handholding support to mentee institutions by organising a set of prescribed activities for mentee institutions and enabling them to lead and streamline campus Innovation & Entrepreneurship ecosystems.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Davinder Singh, CEO, ACIC-BMU Foundation said, "It is indeed an honor to be a part of the cohort of IICs for mentorship. At BMU we have been promoting the ethos of entrepreneurship since inception and we have observed that interest in it has increased exponentially. I am certain both BMU as well as the participating IICs would have a great learning exchange with each other."

The Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) at BML Munjal University, established with the collaboration of MoE Innovation Cell at AICTE is a significant leg of the Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (I2E) at BMU, a key driving force behind the Innovation and Entrepreneurship agenda at the university. The Council provides the operational leadership for innovation and entrepreneurship activities being conducted among the students and faculty of BMU.

Named after the late Founder-Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a not-for-profit state private university founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills, with academic mentorship from Imperial College London. BMU seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class teaching, learning and research environment.

The University offers undergraduate and post-graduate programmes spanning PhD, MBA, BBA, BA (Hons) in Economics, BCom (Hons) and BTech degrees as well as integrated programmes for BA LLB (Hons.), BBA LLB (Hons.) and BBA MBA.

For more information log in to (https://www.bmu.edu.in).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)