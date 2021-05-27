BMW Group India offers complete peace of mind with extended service and warranty packages for its customers

Gurugram (Haryana), May 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group India has extended a firm hand of support to its customers by extending the dealer warranty coverage and Service / Repair Inclusive packages up till 30 June 2021.

All BMW and MINI customers whose warranty and Service / Repair Inclusive packages expire between 31 March 2021 to 29 June 2021 can avail this benefit.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "At BMW Group, we stand together - because that is our culture and a strong value system which has always stood the test of time. We have once again undertaken comprehensive measures to support our customers to ensure a hassle-free ownership experience of their BMW and MINI vehicles during this unprecedented time. With a network of dedicated dealer partners, expert teams and strong processes, we will make consistent efforts in ensuring complete peace of mind, both on and off the road."

There are three Service Inclusive packages - Oil Service Inclusive, Service Inclusive Basic and Service Inclusive Plus. The scope of services covered under each differs. Customers can pick any one for a duration / mileage of their choice starting from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms and extendable up to 10 yrs / 200,000 kms.

The base package Oil Service Inclusive is specially designed for customer with low usage and covers only oil services of their vehicle.

Service Inclusive Basic covers all regular maintenance work such as vehicle check and standard scopes, vehicle check, engine oil service, engine oil top-ups along with service / replacement of air filter, fuel filter, micro filter, spark plugs and brake fluid.

Service Inclusive Plus goes a step further and covers replacement of wear and tear items, brake pads, brake discs, wiper blades and clutch in addition to the above. Customers can purchase Service Inclusive for their existing cars as well, where the package begins from the date of purchase and not from the Warranty start date.

For customers with very high usage, service packages are available in business portfolio. These start from 2 yrs / 200,000 kms with extension options.

An important highlight of Service Inclusive is that once the validity is over, customers still have up to 15 months to renew or extend the package by just paying the differential amount. During package run time, any part price or tax rate increase is not passed on to the customers.

With benefits of Service Inclusive and Condition Based Service (CBS), cost of maintenance is reduced substantially so customers have absolute freedom to enjoy their car.

With Repair Inclusive, the standard warranty on a vehicle can be extended even after the initial period of 24 months for unlimited mileage up to a period of 6 years. The cost for all necessary repairs is covered within the agreed mileage / duration.

In case of change of ownership, Service and Repair Inclusive are easily transferable. Consistent maintenance by trained service staff and the use of Original BMW and MINI Parts also enhances value of the car in the long run.

BMW Group India dealer network undertakes intensive sanitization. This involves the sanitization of workshops, showrooms and vehicles. The standard operating procedure defines sanitization of all defined 'High Touchpoints' (Door handles, Power Windows, Steering wheel, Gear lever, Seats etc.

BMW and MINI dealerships have enabled safe test drive experience for all customers. Exhaustive decontamination of all test-drive vehicles will be undertaken before and after test-drives. The guidelines also comprise of necessary placement of disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers in all test-drive cars at all times and use air-conditioning with fresh air intake mode activated to reduce the risks.

