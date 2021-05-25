BMW Group India pledges INR 8 crore to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group India has pledged a total of INR 8 crore towards the COVID-19 pandemic. An additional contribution of INR 5 crore has been made on top of the company's earlier commitment of INR 3 crore.

BMW Group India's efforts are dedicated towards augmenting healthcare infrastructure and medical services in Gurugram (Delhi NCR) and Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu). Associations with government and non-government organisations have been initiated for on-ground implementation.

150 oxygen concentrators have been imported by BMW Group India for critical care of COVID-19 patients. The concentrators will be utilised by an oxygen bank in Gurugram (Delhi NCR) operated by GiveIndia, a non-governmental organisation.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "As a responsible corporate citizen, BMW Group India stands together with the nation in this hour of need. Our deep and long-standing values have always motivated us to extend a firm hand of support to the society in time of crisis. We are fully committed to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and flattening the curve since its onset. BMW Group India is also actively involved in critical and immediate relief initiatives such as import of oxygen concentrators that will play a crucial role in saving lives."

BMW India Foundation has been contributing significantly towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure. An Isolation Ward and PCR Lab have been created at Chengalpattu Government Hospital with further commitment to provide RT-PCR lab equipment and microbial detection systems to expand COVID-19 testing.

The Foundation has worked closely with Gurugram District Health Administration for sample collection and vaccination program by providing Mobile Vans and Rapid Antigen Kits. Critical care equipment has been provided to Gurugram Civil Hospital and an Isolation Ward has been created for police department at Manesar.

In both Gurugram (Delhi NCR) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu), frontline health workers and patients have been supported with PPE Kits, face shields and masks. The Foundation has also distributed meals and ration kits to the underprivileged.

BMW Group India Employee Welfare

In addition to the activities undertaken as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), BMW Group India is ensuring safety and welfare of its employees and their families.

BMW Group India has tied-up with leading hospitals for vaccination of associates and their families at the BMW Group Training Centre in Gurugram (Delhi NCR) and BMW Group Plant Chennai in Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu).

A 'Doctor-On-Call' facility covers prevention, home testing, consultation, treatment, and ambulance services tie-up for COVID-19. This also includes professional assistance for overall well-being and stress-related issues caused due to the current situation.

Additionally, BMW Group India has also imported oxygen concentrators from BMW Group AG, Germany for employees and their families who are in critical care for COVID-19 treatment.

The health insurance provided to employees covers mediclaim related to COVID-19 treatment for self and dependents. Term Life Insurance ensures financial security for the employee's dependents as they will continue to receive the last drawn monthly gross salary for the next 3 years. (*Monthly gross salary includes - Basic+ House Rent allowance + Children Education Allowance)

BMW Group India

With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. Along with cars and motorcycles, BMW Group's activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. BMW India and BMW Financial Services India are 100% subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurugram (National Capital Region).

Wide range of its activities include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurugram, and development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country. BMW Group Plant Chennai locally produces 12 car models. With BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad, BMW Group India currently has over 80 touchpoints across the country.

The total number of employees at BMW Group India is over 650. More than 3,000 additional jobs have been created in the dealer and service network. The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action.

The BMW India Foundation has been set up with the objective of implementing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs on behalf of BMW Group Entities in India - BMW Group India, BMW India Financial Services, and BMW India Leasing.

BMW India Foundation continues to carry forward the existing engagements already undertaken by the BMW Group India entities and endeavours to significantly scale them up to achieve the intended benefits. It aims to drive the corporate citizenship agenda forward through long term commitment for the projects and deeper association with the implementation partners for more positive impact.

Internet: (https://www.bmw.in/en/index.html)

Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia)

Twitter: (https://twitter.com/bmwindia)

YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia)

Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official)

#BMW #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)