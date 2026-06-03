VMPL Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3: As Uttar Pradesh advances toward its ambitious $1 trillion economy vision under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, business networking and collaboration are emerging as critical drivers of growth. Against this backdrop, BNI (Business Network International), the world's largest business networking and referral organization, successfully hosted NETCON 2026 at The Centrum, Lucknow, bringing together more than 900 entrepreneurs, professionals, manufacturers and business leaders from across the state. Designed as a structured business networking platform, NETCON 2026 aims to facilitate over ₹30 crore worth of business opportunities through referrals, partnerships and strategic collaborations among participants. The event brought together more than 900 entrepreneurs, professionals and business leaders, facilitating business referrals, strategic partnerships and commercial opportunities estimated at over ₹30 crore, making it one of the largest structured business networking platforms in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, internationally acclaimed motivational speaker and management expert Dr. Pawan Agrawal, renowned for his work on the Mumbai Dabbawala model, highlighted the importance of customer-centricity in building sustainable businesses. "Uttar Pradesh is one of India's fastest-growing economies and is moving steadily towards the $1 trillion economy dream. Customer satisfaction must remain the prime motto of every business. Every activity should be customer-centric, and ensuring complete customer satisfaction must be a moral responsibility of every individual in an organization," he said. Speaking on the significance of business networking, Sanjai Tiwari, Executive Director, BNI North Lucknow, said, "The future belongs to businesses that are connected by trust. NETCON is not merely a networking event; it is a platform where entrepreneurs create meaningful business relationships, generate opportunities and contribute collectively to Uttar Pradesh's economic growth story. Strong business ecosystems are essential for achieving the state's trillion-dollar aspiration."

Operating on its globally recognized philosophy of 'Givers Gain®', BNI enables professionals from diverse sectors to exchange qualified business referrals and build long-term partnerships. Through initiatives such as NETCON, BNI continues to strengthen trust-driven business ecosystems that support entrepreneurship, job creation and economic expansion across Uttar Pradesh. About BNI BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest business networking and referral organization. Built on the philosophy of Givers Gain®, it operates on a structure where only one person per profession is allowed in a local chapter, eliminating internal competition and encouraging members to pass qualified business referrals to each other. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)