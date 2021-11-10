Bollywood Actress Ameesha Patel to grace the Asia Pacific Excellence Award 2021 as Chief Guest

You would like to read
- Leadership and corporate responsibility in the age of COVID-19
- Miss Divine Beauty 2021: Introduces new award 'Beauty with a Responsibility'
- Atul Agarrwal going to direct a web series named Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise
- Are start-ups and small businesses getting enough recognition in India?
- Notion Press authors Nitin Rakesh and Jerry Wind win International Business Book of the Year Award 2021
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 10 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce in association with Asia Africa Development Council has organised Asia Pacific Excellence Award to be held on 18th December, 2021 at Hotel Radisson Gurugram.
Bollywood Actress Ameesha Patel has agreed to be the Chief Guest for the Event.
The Asia Pacific Excellence Award 2021 is most prestigious international recognition of Hard work and excellence. It rewards the creative achievement and contribution of individuals and institutions that leads to effective and responsive professionalism.
This award promotes the role, visibility & work of individuals and institutions and encourages young generation to focus on sustainable development through sharing of innovative practice and creative solutions.
Rakesh Mittal Director Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce Said Indian working professionals work round the clock and more than half of us aren't exposed to any opportunity of being recognized or rewarded for our hustles and achievements. In the spirit of 'No more silence, I deserve my credit' we are extremely proud to announce our Award Segment which is open to the entire Mass, We Accept, Acknowledge and Applaud the contributions and achievements. We Encourage them to nominate themselves or their peers for the honest efforts and upscale their career with the recognition they deserve.
Nominations are open for Individual & Organisations in various categories like Lifetime Achievement, Special Achievement, Outstanding Contributor of the Year, Performer of the Year, Employee of the Year, Exemplary Leader, Special Recognition, Corporate Social Responsibility, Industry Excellence, Emerging Hotel, Human Resource Development, Corporate Culture, Infrastructure, Export House, Tourism Excellence and various field related to Education Sector.
The Selected Individuals / Organisations shall be honoured by the hands of Ameesha Patel at a gala event at Hotel Radisson, Gurugram Udyog Vihar, India on 18th December, 2021.
Nominations can be sent on nominations@asiafricaonline.com, for more details visit (https://www.asiafricaonline.com).
This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor