Bollywood actress Preity G Zinta launches poster of Director Vikash Verma's First Indo-Polish movie 'No Means No'

You would like to read
- My Movie League - India's first skill-based fantasy movie game platform
- Indo Count, India's largest bed linen exporter partners with British Designer Jasper Conran
- Riana Jewellery on being the top jewellery site in the country
- Poland shares strong bilateral and economic ties with India, says Polish Ambassador during visit to Chandigarh University
- Nalin Singh to release his new movie "Kela Hobe"
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI/PNN): Bollywood actress Preity G Zinta has released the poster of the first Indo-Polish movie 'No Means No', directed by Vikash Verma, which is set to release worldwide on November 5.
Speaking on the poster launch, Preity G Zinta shared, "I feel immense pleasure launching the grand poster of the film "No Means No", directed by my family friend and director Vikash Verma starring my favorite Dhruv Verma. The storyline of the movie is very close to my heart and soul which is based on women empowerment. The film is releasing in cinemas worldwide on 5th Nov 2021 and I wish them good luck."
Sharing the poster, Preity wrote, 'Congrats and all the best Vikash & Dhruv for your movie. Looking forward to seeing the film on the 5th of Nov'.
The film is based on a true story about women's empowerment and also go a nod from Hollywood star Steven Seagal, who, according to a statement, is Verma's mentor.
"I wish you the best of luck my brother," Seagal said in a statement.
'No Means No' stars Dhruv Verma, Gulshan Grover, Deep Raj Rana, Sharad Kapoor, Nazia Hassan and Kat Kristian from India; and Natalia Bak, Anna Guzik, Sylwia Czech, Pawel Czech, Jersey Handzlik and Anna Ador from Poland. The playback singers include Shreya Ghoshal and Hariharan. It has been produced by G7 Films Poland.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor