Bollywood actress Preity G Zinta launches poster of Director Vikash Verma's First Indo-Polish movie 'No Means No'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI/PNN): Bollywood actress Preity G Zinta has released the poster of the first Indo-Polish movie 'No Means No', directed by Vikash Verma, which is set to release worldwide on November 5.

Speaking on the poster launch, Preity G Zinta shared, "I feel immense pleasure launching the grand poster of the film "No Means No", directed by my family friend and director Vikash Verma starring my favorite Dhruv Verma. The storyline of the movie is very close to my heart and soul which is based on women empowerment. The film is releasing in cinemas worldwide on 5th Nov 2021 and I wish them good luck."

Sharing the poster, Preity wrote, 'Congrats and all the best Vikash & Dhruv for your movie. Looking forward to seeing the film on the 5th of Nov'.

The film is based on a true story about women's empowerment and also go a nod from Hollywood star Steven Seagal, who, according to a statement, is Verma's mentor.

"I wish you the best of luck my brother," Seagal said in a statement.

'No Means No' stars Dhruv Verma, Gulshan Grover, Deep Raj Rana, Sharad Kapoor, Nazia Hassan and Kat Kristian from India; and Natalia Bak, Anna Guzik, Sylwia Czech, Pawel Czech, Jersey Handzlik and Anna Ador from Poland. The playback singers include Shreya Ghoshal and Hariharan. It has been produced by G7 Films Poland.

