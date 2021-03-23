Bollywood beauty Lara Dutta scorched the Lakme Fashion Week ramp as Showstopper for Designer Sanjukta Dutta

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Artful and ingenious as ever, Designer Sanjukta Dutta who is known for designing the beautiful Mekehla Chador and reviving the Silk of Assam, showcased her new collection "SHUKOOLAA" at Lakme Fashion Week on 21st March 2021.
Fashionista and Bollywood Actress Lara Dutta looked elegant as ever in the exquisite new collection and dazzled the evening as she walked the ramp for Designer Sanjukta Dutta.
"I am so ecstatic to showcase my newest expression Shukoolaa as my new collection at the Lakme Fashion Week, here today. It is an amazing platform with all the great designers showcasing their creations. It's always an honor and a challenge to showcase with such big names," shared Designer Sanjukta Dutta.
"It's lovely to work with the beautiful Lara Dutta for Lakme Fashion Week. My new collection is an expression of peace and purity as the name Shukoolaa means white and bright. Thus the colour palette for this collection was all about serenity and finding shades which go with the theme," she further added.
"It is such a wonderful event and Sanjukta's new collection Shukoolaa stood out very differently in terms of concept and colors." Speaking about this collection she added "Shukoolaa as a concept was quite intriguing and had such a unique yet soothing palette that it spoke a story beyond the fabric. The dress had a powerful yet serene aura to it," shared Actress Lara Dutta.
