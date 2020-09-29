Bollywood suspense horror 'Intezaar Koi Aane Ko Hai' coming soon with Man Singh and Priyanka

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bollywood's well-known actor Man Singh's film 'Intezaar Koi Aane Ko Hai' is set to release on OTT platforms. The film is made under the banner of Sourya Music International Production.

A film full of horror, thriller, love romantic, passion, plot, ambition, power struggle and lots of suspense, in the movie, the lead character in this film is Man Singh and Priyanka Singh and other main actors are in the film, Man Singh who plays Neil and Priyanka Singh who is going to be seen in the role of Alia, in this film TV actors Madhavendra Jha and model Arjun have also debuted.

This pairing of Man Singh and Priyanka Singh is not for the first time, even before this, the film 'Acid' has been seen on Acid Survivor, as well as the famous film actor of South Film Industry Ravi Singh is also going to be seen in this film.

Give that actor has appeared with Sunil Shetty in the movie koylanchal and in recent times After appearing in Netflix's series Class 83 with Bobby Deol, the film's poster has gone viral on social media which is very much discussed these days. Let's know what actor Man Singh has to say about this film.

