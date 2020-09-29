JUST IN
You are here: Home » Partner Content » Press Releases ANI » News

New office bearers for Alkali Manufacturers Association of India (AMAI)

Application of forensic DNA technology critical to deter sexual predators as rape complaints reach pre-pandemic levels
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Bollywood suspense horror 'Intezaar Koi Aane Ko Hai' coming soon with Man Singh and Priyanka

ANI Press Release 

Tennis player James Blake
'Intezaar Koi Aane Ko Hai" Poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bollywood's well-known actor Man Singh's film 'Intezaar Koi Aane Ko Hai' is set to release on OTT platforms. The film is made under the banner of Sourya Music International Production.

A film full of horror, thriller, love romantic, passion, plot, ambition, power struggle and lots of suspense, in the movie, the lead character in this film is Man Singh and Priyanka Singh and other main actors are in the film, Man Singh who plays Neil and Priyanka Singh who is going to be seen in the role of Alia, in this film TV actors Madhavendra Jha and model Arjun have also debuted.

This pairing of Man Singh and Priyanka Singh is not for the first time, even before this, the film 'Acid' has been seen on Acid Survivor, as well as the famous film actor of South Film Industry Ravi Singh is also going to be seen in this film.

Give that actor has appeared with Sunil Shetty in the movie koylanchal and in recent times After appearing in Netflix's series Class 83 with Bobby Deol, the film's poster has gone viral on social media which is very much discussed these days. Let's know what actor Man Singh has to say about this film.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, September 29 2020. 18:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bollywood suspense horror 'Intezaar Koi Aane Ko Hai' coming soon with Man Singh and Priyanka

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bollywood's well-known actor Man Singh's film 'Intezaar Koi Aane Ko Hai' is set to release on OTT platforms. The film is made under the banner of Sourya Music International Production.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bollywood's well-known actor Man Singh's film 'Intezaar Koi Aane Ko Hai' is set to release on OTT platforms. The film is made under the banner of Sourya Music International Production.

A film full of horror, thriller, love romantic, passion, plot, ambition, power struggle and lots of suspense, in the movie, the lead character in this film is Man Singh and Priyanka Singh and other main actors are in the film, Man Singh who plays Neil and Priyanka Singh who is going to be seen in the role of Alia, in this film TV actors Madhavendra Jha and model Arjun have also debuted.

This pairing of Man Singh and Priyanka Singh is not for the first time, even before this, the film 'Acid' has been seen on Acid Survivor, as well as the famous film actor of South Film Industry Ravi Singh is also going to be seen in this film.

Give that actor has appeared with Sunil Shetty in the movie koylanchal and in recent times After appearing in Netflix's series Class 83 with Bobby Deol, the film's poster has gone viral on social media which is very much discussed these days. Let's know what actor Man Singh has to say about this film.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Bollywood suspense horror 'Intezaar Koi Aane Ko Hai' coming soon with Man Singh and Priyanka

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bollywood's well-known actor Man Singh's film 'Intezaar Koi Aane Ko Hai' is set to release on OTT platforms. The film is made under the banner of Sourya Music International Production.

A film full of horror, thriller, love romantic, passion, plot, ambition, power struggle and lots of suspense, in the movie, the lead character in this film is Man Singh and Priyanka Singh and other main actors are in the film, Man Singh who plays Neil and Priyanka Singh who is going to be seen in the role of Alia, in this film TV actors Madhavendra Jha and model Arjun have also debuted.

This pairing of Man Singh and Priyanka Singh is not for the first time, even before this, the film 'Acid' has been seen on Acid Survivor, as well as the famous film actor of South Film Industry Ravi Singh is also going to be seen in this film.

Give that actor has appeared with Sunil Shetty in the movie koylanchal and in recent times After appearing in Netflix's series Class 83 with Bobby Deol, the film's poster has gone viral on social media which is very much discussed these days. Let's know what actor Man Singh has to say about this film.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22