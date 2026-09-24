NewsVoir New Delhi [India], September 23: boltt is bringing the boltt Evo to Flipkart's Big Billion Days at an Early Bird price of INR 8,999. The offer goes live at 12:00 AM midnight on September 24, 2026, exclusively on Flipkart, giving consumers the opportunity to get the smartphone at one of its most competitive price points. boltt Evo is powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core processor and comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. For photography, it features a 50MP AI main camera, 2MP macro lens and 8MP front camera with Real Tone, supported by AI Portrait Mode, AI Night Mode and AI Selfie Enhancement.

It also packs a 6.79-inch 120Hz display and a 6000mAh battery, bringing together performance, smooth visuals and extended usage for everyday multitasking, entertainment and connectivity. The boltt Evo will be available at the following prices during the sale: 4GB + 64GB | INR 8,999 6GB + 128GB | INR 9,999 With the highest rating, best specifications and best price in its segment, the boltt Evo brings together performance, features and value this Big Billion Days. The boltt Evo is available exclusively on Flipkart as part of the Big Billion Days Early Bird sale from 12:00 AM midnight on September 24, 2026. Buy now on Flipkart- www.flipkart.com/boltt-evo-coming-soon-ads-store

About boltt boltt is a homegrown smartphone brand from the house of Fire-Boltt, built on the trust of over 4 crore users. Created for India's evolving digital lifestyle, the brand brings together deep consumer insight and a consumer-first approach to design and innovation. boltt is focused on delivering dependable, relevant smartphone experiences tailored for modern India. About Fire-Boltt Fire-Boltt is India's No. 1 smartwatch brand and one of the country's leading homegrown consumer technology companies. With a growing ecosystem of connected devices and more than 4 crore users, Fire-Boltt is committed to creating innovative technology products that are accessible, relevant, and designed for Indian consumers.

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