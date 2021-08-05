Book Travel on Goibibo and Scoop Up rewarding offers with leading partner brands

You would like to read
- Sattva Nation celebrated Women's Day by organizing holistic wellness award function: "Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2021"
- Air King expands operations to train and make youth globally competitive
- Aeijaz Sodawala, CEO eZee Technosys gives an industry insider view-point on the Google Free Booking Link Program
- Artificial Intelligence and IoT can improve travel experience
- Online reputation management services with ORM Expert 2021
New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Goibibo, India's leading online travel brand, has partnered with some of the iconic youth brands to offer additional travel booking benefits, discounts & value-adds to travellers.
While making a booking through Goibibo, members of the goTribe loyalty program will now be able to unlock discount offers and rewarding deals on the fashion and lifestyle brand, Ajio; health & fitness platform, CultFit; online food platform, Faasos; men's grooming and healthcare product platform, The Man Company; online flowers delivery platform, Ferns n Petals among various other popular brands in India.
The collaboration is aimed at enhancing the overall travel booking experience by making it more rewarding and lucrative, allowing travellers to enjoy various other non-travel offers available on brands that cater to the young, aspiring Indians.
Apart from these co-branded offers for goTribers, travellers will also be able to grab exciting 'Now or Never Deals' for premium properties including hotels, villas, homestays, and apartments across 100 locations in India.
Available at the lowest prices ever, travellers will be able to book a stay of their choice within a timeframe of 24 hours. Designed and packaged together with hotel partners - Now & Never Deals will be running on the platform till 31st August 2021.
Also as many set out to travel during the festive break this August, Goibibo through these deals and offers is ensuring that young, passionate travellers are able to plan their dream stay or holiday by taking smart travel decisions further, helping them travel responsibly on budget.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor