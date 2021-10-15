Booking.com invites cricket fans to The T20 Pavilion for an ultimate Cricket Stay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): From signing up for fantasy leagues and lining up mementos in their homes, to pre-booking tickets months before the match, India's biggest cricket fans just can't get enough of the sport.

And what could be more suspenseful for an Indian cricket aficionado, than a match between India and Pakistan?

Bringing the ultimate cricket experience to the ultimate fan, Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travellers with the widest choice of unique places to stay and the official Accommodation Booking Partner for the ICC T20 Men's World Cup, is inviting cricket lovers and their squad to feel like royalty while watching the most awaited IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match at '(https://www.booking.com/hotel/in/the-pavilion-stay.html) THE T20 PAVILION - An Ultimate Cricket Stay India'. And that's not all, as a part of the experience, guests will also have the exclusive opportunity to meet Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor at The T20 Pavilion.

Available for one night stay only, The T20 Pavilion transforms the Presidential Suite at Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences into a classic cricket stadium, offering guests an immersive, once-in-a-lifetime experience during the India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup match on October 24, 2021.

Guests will soak in the energy of a roaring stadium as they enter The T20 Pavilion to enjoy the epic match on a life-sized screen while seated on comfortable sofas - just like the luxury box seats at the stadium. Guests can don personalized cricket jerseys and cheer their hearts out with props including foam fingers, flags and whistles as the ball goes smashing to the boundary or the bowler dives for a marvellous catch.

And if the excitement gets too much to handle, take some time out and head to the locker room (dining room) next to the field (living room) to re-energize with some energy drinks or head to the bedroom, for some net practice and discuss some tips and tricks with the squad!

India's ultimate cricket fan will also enjoy cricket-themed snacks and mocktails such as the 'Hit Wicket', 'Super Sixer' and 'Bowled Over' brought to their room by personal butlers. The morning after all the nail-biting moments, the shouting and cheering, they can enjoy a delicious breakfast at the cafe as they get ready for check-out.

With cricket infused in every element, the two-bedroom presidential suite is designed with memorabilia such as bats, helmets, stumps, seasonal balls - a must book for every cricket fan! So put on the leg guards, wear the helmet, tap the gloves with friends and family as and set off on a once-in-a-lifetime ultimate cricket stay.

Ritu Mehrotra, Regional Manager, South Asia at Booking.com said, "Cricket is not just a sport in India, but an emotion that unites the country. As a digital travel leader that makes it easier for everyone to experience the world, the 'The T20 Pavilion' is an exciting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for cricket fans in India to feel the vibe and energy of a classic cricket stadium recreated at a plush hotel suite in Mumbai. It offers one lucky cricket enthusiast the chance to immerse into the world of cricket in a unique and interesting way. We hope this stay will create some unforgettable off-the-pitch memories and experiences for the fans, which is what Booking.com is all about."

Excited about being a part of this unique experience, Bollywood star and a huge cricket fan Shraddha Kapoor said, "I am excited to be a part of this unique stay and experience created by Booking.com for the ICC T20 Men's World Cup. Cricket has always been a very important part of my life and I enjoyed watching the sport with my family while I was growing up as it gave us the opportunity to bond and spend some fun time together. I am really looking forward to cherishing this experience with India's luckiest and biggest cricket fans."

The T20 Pavilion is available to book for a one night stay, with check-in on 24th October 2021 and check-out on 25th October 2021. The T20 Pavilion is priced at INR 6666/- only, in honour of all the great sixes smashed at the T20 World Cup. Booking for the T20 Pavilion opens on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 4.30 PM IST and is available on a first come, first serve basis. The T20 Pavilion can be booked by one lucky cricket fan only and can accommodate up to 4 guests. Cricket fans can visit the (https://www.booking.com/hotel/in/the-pavilion-stay.html) website or mobile app to book this cricket inspired stay.

Prior to the booking date of 16th October, 2021, The T20 Pavilion will reflect as 'sold out' or 'not available' on the Booking.com website and app.

The stay is only available for fully vaccinated guests. All necessary COVID-19 protocols and government guidelines will be adhered to, throughout the experience.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)