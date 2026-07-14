PNN New Delhi [India], July 14: BERSACHE, a proudly bootstrapped Indian footwear brand, has announced its next phase of growth with an ambitious target of ₹500 crore in annual revenue. The company is rapidly expanding its footprint through leading hypermarkets, offline retail stores, a growing distributor network, Quick-commerce and e-commerce platforms, making the brand accessible to customers across India. Built without any external funding, BERSACHE has grown through customer trust, efficient operations, and a commitment to delivering stylish, comfortable, and affordable footwear. The company continues to reinvest its profits into expanding manufacturing capabilities, strengthening its supply chain, and building a nationwide retail presence.

Over the past year, BERSACHE has accelerated its expansion by entering organized retail, offline markets, and regional distribution channels, enabling the brand to reach customers in both metro cities and emerging markets. "Our vision has always been to build a globally respected Indian footwear brand. Every milestone has been achieved through bootstrapping, disciplined execution, and a relentless focus on quality and value. With our expansion into hypermarkets, offline retail, and distribution, we are confident of building a ₹500 crore business while staying true to our customer-first philosophy." BERSACHE Growth Highlights * Proudly 100% Bootstrapped * Targeting ₹500 Crore Annual Revenue * Expanding across India's leading Hypermarkets

* Strong focus on Offline Retail Expansion * Nationwide Distribution Network now operational * Presence across major E-commerce and quick commerce Platforms * Factory-direct sourcing and efficient supply chain * Fast-fashion product launches aligned with market trends * Premium-quality footwear at accessible prices BERSACHE's strategy combines modern retail, traditional distribution, and digital commerce to create a true Omni channel brand. By strengthening relationships with distributors, retailers, and organized trade partners, the company aims to significantly increase its market presence over the coming years. With India's footwear industry witnessing rapid growth, BERSACHE is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for affordable, fashion-forward products while continuing to build a trusted Indian brand with national reach.

About BERSACHE BERSACHE is an Indian footwear brand Founded by Pankaj Garg and Surbhi Garg offering stylish, comfortable, and value-driven footwear for men, women, and kids. Built entirely through bootstrapping, the company is expanding rapidly across hypermarkets, offline retail stores, distributors, and e-commerce channels, with a long-term vision of becoming one of India's leading footwear brands. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)